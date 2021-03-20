MURRAY — Defense has been the calling card for the McCracken County girls basketball team all season long, and it was no different Saturday in the Lady Mustangs’ First Region Tournament quarterfinal game against Mayfield.
The Lady Mustangs held the Lady Cardinals to 14 first-half points, including just two in the first quarter, en route to a 59-44 victory inside the CFSB Center at Murray State University.
“We made plays early that put us out in front,” McCracken head coach Scott Sivills said. “Our defense creates a lot of our points, and I thought we were everywhere in the first half.”
Those first eight minutes ended up being crucial, as the remaining quarters were tightly contested after the Lady Mustangs had taken a 19-2 lead.
“From the second quarter on, I thought our girls played extremely well,” Mayfield head coach Bradley Nanney said. “We lost the first two quarters by two points each and won the fourth quarter by six. We just dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first quarter.”
Nanney said a combination of nerves and a coaching mistake cost his team early on.
“We got good looks that we didn’t make and passed up looks that we probably should’ve taken,” he said. “Defensively, we just weren’t fast enough. That’s my fault. We should’ve gone out of zone a lot earlier and gone to pressure. We just didn’t feel like we could sustain it long enough to do it the whole game, and we waited too long. They (McCracken) did what they had to do in the first quarter to get that big lead.”
As their defense stymied the Lady Cardinals (13-10), the Lady Mustangs continued to pull away on the scoreboard thanks to a strong start from freshman Claire Johnson on the offensive end.
Johnson scored seven first-quarter points and finished with a game-high 24. Fellow freshman Mikee Buchanan was the only other Lady Mustang to score more than five points, finishing with 14.
“Both of them are going to be special players. They do some great things for us right now, and the sky is the limit for those young ladies,” Sivills said of the freshman duo. “Mikee is a matchup problem, and Claire played very well the whole game. If you want to have a chance to advance in a tournament like this and go to the state tournament, you have to have a guard like Claire Johnson.”
Mayfield managed 12 points in the second quarter but was unable to make up any ground, as McCracken put up 14 points to take a 33-14 halftime lead. The Lady Mustangs (14-7) led by as many as 24 points in the period following a 7-0 run to put them up 29-5 with 4:27 remaining. Buchanan had four points to go with and and-1 from freshman Grace Henderson in that spurt.
The Lady Cardinals got 3-point makes from seniors Samantha Hurt and Hayley Sullivan and seventh-grader Nya Burns in the third quarter but went into the fourth trailing 48-27. Johnson and sophomore Briley Benton each made triples for McCracken in the third period, and Johnson added an and-1.
Mayfield was able to close to within 10, 52-42, during the latter stages of the fourth quarter thanks in part to 3-pointers from Sullivan and seventh-grader Lay Mayes and a 9-for-12 showing from the foul line. But that’s as close as the Lady Cardinals would get.
Sivills came away not especially pleased with how his team closed out the game.
“In the second half, it’s almost like we were on our heels a little bit for some reason. I have no idea why,” he said. “But they (Mayfield) were desperate. They were getting good looks and making them. You could tell they were playing with more confidence as the game went on, and the second half wasn’t our type of game. But we made some plays down the stretch that we had to have and won the game.”
Sullivan finished with a team-high 13 points for Mayfield to go with 12 from Mayes, eight from sophomore Addaley Smith and six from Burns.
With the win, the Lady Mustangs advance to Thursday’s region semifinals against Calloway County.
Mayfield 2 12 13 17 — 44
McCracken 19 14 15 11 — 59
Mayfield: Sullivan 13, Mayes 12, Smith 8, Burns 6, Hurt 3, Mandry 2.
Field goals: 11-44. 3-pointers: 6-31 (Sullivan 2, Mayes 2, Burns and Hurt). Free throws: 16-20. Fouls: 16. Record: 13-10.
McCracken: Johnson 24, Buchanan 14, Green 5, Sivills 5, Daye 4, Henderson 4, Benton 3.
Field goals: 21-46. 3-pointers: 6-18 (Johnson 3, Green, Sivills and Benton). Free throws: 11-20. Fouls: 16. Record: 14-7.
