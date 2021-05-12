Seven hits, including a triple and a pair of home runs, proved to be just enough offense for the McCracken County softball team to hold off visiting Lyon County on Tuesday for a 4-3 victory.
The Lady Mustangs fell behind 3-0 in the first inning but rallied with four unanswered runs in the second and third frames to end a three-game losing streak and Lyon’s 12-game win streak.
“This was the best team win we’ve had in a long time. This was truly a team win,” McCracken head coach Tony Hayden said. “It couldn’t have been any more pressure-packed, and they (Lyon) have a great ball club.”
Tuesday’s game went down to the wire. Trailing by one in the top of the seventh inning, the Lady Lyons (17-7) had runners on first and third with one out but were unable to capitalize. Lauren Davis led off with a walk and was bunted over to second, and Calista Collins followed with an infield single. But McCracken pitcher Ally Hutchins induced a flyout from Sydney Melton and a groundout from Kaelyn Conger to close out the victory.
“Nothing is ever easy,” Hayden said. “I let Ally have that last batter — I let her and (catcher) K.G. (Walker) decide what (pitch) they were going to call, and it worked.”
The Lady Mustangs (17-5) entered Tuesday’s game coming off three losses with a combined score of 13-1 in the Best of the West event last Friday and Saturday during which they went 8-for-72 at the plate. And things continued to look bleak after giving up the three early runs against Lyon County.
Abigayle Duren got the pitching start for McCracken and faced some adversity out of the gate. Lyon’s Hadlie Butler led off with a single, and Melton was hit by a pitch with one out. Conger followed with an RBI single, and Gracen Wynn added a two-RBI single to give the visitors the 3-0 edge before Duren was able to get out of the inning.
Duren wasn’t shaken by the subpar start, though, as she didn’t allow any more hits before being relieved by Hutchins in the fifth inning. Duren walked one and struck out one over 4 1/3 innings.
“I want to give a lot of kudos to Abigayle for giving up three runs and then coming back and shutting them down three innings in a row,” Hayden said. “That helped us get back in the game.”
Hutchins was effective in relief, giving up two hits and three walks while striking out three over 2 2/3 innings. Hayden said Duren and Hutchins are essentially the team’s only pitching options at this point with Annie White and Rhea-Lee Joiner out with injuries.
The shutdown pitching over the final six innings gave McCracken the opportunity to come back from the 3-0 hole, and the Lady Mustangs mustered enough offense to do just that.
“We knew that if we could just hit the ball, that would be the thing that would break the ice for the team,” Hayden said.
A single by Zoe Smithson and a walk to Izzy Story set up Bailey Watts with an opportunity in the second inning. With two outs, she delivered a two-RBI triple to provide a spark.
“That set the tone,” Hayden said of Watts’ triple. “(Assistant coach) John (Howard) and I had been talking today about moving her back to the No. 2 hole, but I said, ‘No because with the way she’s hitting the ball right now, if anybody gets on in the Nos. 6, 7 or 8 spots, she’s going to get the RBIs.’ And she came through tonight.”
Trailing 3-2 in the top of the third inning, McCracken got the tying run via a leadoff homer from Raygan Rodgers. Hutchins followed with what proved to be the game-winning solo homer to almost the exact same spot over the fence in left field.
“Those were two big shots, and we needed that shot in the arm,” Hayden said.
Rodgers’ bomb came off of Conger, who was replaced in the pitching circle by Tori Schenk for the remainder of the inning before re-entering to finish out the game.
Conger pitched five innings, giving up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five.
Lyon County gave the Lady Mustangs all they could handle, and Hayden was pleased to come away with a victory against such a quality opponent.
“After the three losses that we had, to come back and beat them (Lyon) here after giving up three in the first inning, it’s a real good win for us,” he said.
