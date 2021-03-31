As the defending Second District champions, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs softball team is looking to get back to the regional tournament this season after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lady Mustangs went on the road Monday to play Madisonville-North Hopkins on opening night of the 2021 season and took care of business with an impressive 11-2 win.
Looking ahead, the Lady Mustangs will compete in five different events throughout the season.
First will be the Lady Titan Classic, where the Lady Mustangs will play three games in a row on April 3 against three different teams. The Classic will be held at Mercer County with the first game scheduled for 2 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs won’t have much time to rest after the Classic. They will host Madisonville-North Hopkins on April 8 before going into the Grayson County Spring Break Bash, which is a two-day event where they will play four games in two days.
Marshall County will come to town after the Bash, followed by Graves County in two home games.
McCracken will then go on a tough six-game road trip that will include two games in the Greenwood Border Battle.
The season starts to wind down for the Lady Mustangs with Paducah Tilghman at home on April 22.
The final tournament of the season for the Lady Mustangs will be the Best of the West at Bowling Green on May 7-8.
The final regular-season and home game will be against Henderson County on May 29.
In 2019, the last time the Lady Mustangs played, their top offensive player was now-junior Ariel Fox.
As a freshman, Fox had 32 RBIs and a team-leading 17 doubles. She also led the team in home runs with seven. She finished the season with a batting average of .450.
The Lady Mustangs will need her bat this season to reach the top of the region standings.
