Fresh off the Region 1 Tournament draw, the McCracken County girls basketball team got in a practice session at Murray State University’s CFSB Center on Thursday afternoon. Lady Mustangs head coach Scott Sivills described it as a “really good day” full of prep work and team bonding as they prepared for Saturday’s game against Mayfield.
“We had a good, solid, hard, crisp practice that lasted an hour and 15 minutes. We had some fun before we got there and had some fun on the way back,” Sivills told The Sun upon returning to Paducah late Thursday afternoon. “We took all of our JV and varsity kids because they’ve earned the right to go. We fed them afterwards at Mr. B’s and had a great team bonding meal.”
All eight teams participating in the region tournament were afforded one hour and 15 minutes of practice time Thursday inside the CFSB Center. The Lady Mustangs arrived for their session beginning at 12:45 p.m. with the goal of getting accustomed to the college-level gymnasium and court while also working through some conditioning drills.
“Our thing was getting a lot of shots in and trying to run the floor because a college floor is 10 feet longer than a high school floor,” Sivills said. “We were trying to get everybody enough shots and get comfortable to give them an idea of what it’s going to be like in there, because a college gymnasium is a little bit different than a high school gymnasium.”
Several Lady Mustangs played in the CFSB Center in last year’s region tournament, so the different environment didn’t take all that long for them to get accustomed to this time around, Sivills said. With that initiation process behind them, they were able to begin addressing tactics specific to facing Mayfield.
McCracken defeated the Lady Cardinals 67-41 in last year’s region quarterfinals and went 2-0 against them this season with wins of 57-30 at home and 63-27 on the road.
Sivills said Mayfield boasts some solid 3-point shooters — Halie Duke has made a team-high 41 triples this season to go with 23 from Hayley Sullivan and 22 from Brooke Lawson — that his team will have to be mindful of on defense.
“It’s going to be very important that we sustain our defensive intensity for four quarters,” he said. “We have to make sure we make all of our easy shots and try to get ahead early and put pressure on them (Mayfield) early. The longer a team like Mayfield hangs around, it makes your team a little bit tight in some areas. So we have to make sure we come out and take care of business early.”
Sivills added that free throws — both getting to the foul line and making those shots — are always key in the postseason as is a focus on not picking up cheap fouls.
“There are a lot of little things you can do in games like this to really make you better,” he said. “We have to play quick, play strong, play together and execute what we’ve been doing all year long.”
Strong defensive play has been a staple for the Lady Mustangs this season — they’re giving up just 42.8 points per game thus far — and has bailed them out in times of offensive lulls.
Sivills said his team can’t afford too many more of those lulls, and he wants the Lady Mustangs to come out against Mayfield and set the tone from the get-go.
“Starting out well is going to be important for us. You don’t want to go into the next game knowing that you didn’t play very well,” he said. “And it’s very important that we don’t panic if we don’t play well early.”
With Thursday’s work complete, the Lady Mustangs planned to use Friday for final preparations.
“Now we have to come back tomorrow (Friday) and go over some important things we need to do against Mayfield and talk to our kids about individual matchups,” Sivills said.
That time was set to include going over the scouting report and reviewing game film on Hudl.
“We’ll come in and be in here for about an hour and a half and just remind our kids of some things that Mayfield has done,” Sivills said. “Our coaching staff has done a good job of putting together a scouting report, and we’ll hand that out and go over it. With technology, we’re able to use Hudl, and all of our girls can watch previous films on Mayfield and kind of get an idea of what they may do.”
After falling to Marshall County in the region semifinals last season, the Lady Mustangs are hoping to go all the way and bring home a championship this year.
Sivills said Thursday was a great first step in reaching that goal.
“The hay is pretty much in the barn right now,” he said. “Now it’s about going out and executing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.