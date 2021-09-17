Marshall County came to town for a visit to the McCracken County volleyball court on Thursday, Sept. 16 in an attempt to break the Lady Mustangs winning streak. The 10-2 Lady Marshals have been a dominant team all season, only losing to the Ballard County Bombers, but McCracken put up a fight and sent the Marshals packing after a 3-1 Mustang victory.
The win comes off of an impressive feat for the team as McCracken head coach reached his 500th career win and was honor with a plaque to recognize the accomplishment before the game. Thursdays win gives the Lady Mustangs a 12-4 record and seven game win streak.
McCracken started strong out the gate with a 3-0 run before the Lady Marshals could get a chance to score. A six-point lead would separate the two teams in favor of the Lady Mustangs before Marshall put a stop to the run and quickly came back to tie the game at 10. The remainder of the set would stay close with but McCracken ultimately claimed the first set 25-20.
“I was pretty happy with the way that everything went on,” said McCracken head coach Tim Whitis. “Even after we dropped that one set I thought the kids just got right back and got refocused.”
Set two was a chance for Marshall to start out with the early points, but the Lady Mustangs wouldn’t let them run with it, took a 4-3 lead and never gave it back. McCracken distanced themselves by seven midway through the set to give them the 15-8 lead. The Lady Marshals would cut that down to a five point gap several times before the set ended 25-19 for the home team.
It was set three where the Lady Marshals found their stride, scoring the first seven points before McCracken could find their bearings. The Lady Mustangs would muscle their way back to 7-4 but wouldn’t catch up until evening the score at 13. They take a short lead after a timeout but the Marshals proved why they have only lost two games as they closed out the third set 25-22.
“I think it was just a momentum thing, we got down right out of the hole 7-0 then we finally scored, but we literally battled back and almost won that set,” Whitis said. “We just got into a little bit of a funk.”
Set four is where the Lady Mustangs found their rhythm again, coming out the gate with a 4-0 lead. The Lady Marshals answered back quickly with a run of their own to tie the game at four and take the lead 5-4. They would hold that lead until the score evened out once again at eight and McCracken would maintain control from there. Both teams fought to the end, and the Lady Marshals didn’t make the win easy, but set four ended in favor of the Lady Mustangs 25-21, ending the night.
Junior Caroline Sivillis lead the way in kills for the Lady Mustangs with 21, followed closely behind by Jenna Henshaw with 16 and Addison Hart with 12. Piper Mullinax had a staggering 40 assists to help her teammates score.
Up next for McCracken will be a game against St. Mary on Sept. 21 and Paducah Tilghman two days later. On the docket for Marshall is Tilghman on Sept. 20 followed by Christian Fellowship the next day.
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter, @jcjensen94
