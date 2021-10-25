The Graves County Lady Eagles watched their season come to an end on Monday night in the first round of the First Region volleyball tournament.
Tasked with taking down First Region juggernaut McCracken County, the Lady Eagles put forth their best effort but ultimately fell short, (25-6, 25-13, 25-17), in consecutive sets.
McCracken County junior Caroline Sivills and freshmen Addison Hart and Elizabeth Gilbert wasted no time making their presence known against Graves County.
The Lady Mustang trio helped fuel an 8-1 lead early on in set number one, forcing the first Graves timeout of the night.
Out of the break, Graves failed to recover from the Lady Mustangs’ early dominance as McCracken would use a pair of 5-2 and 12-3 scoring runs to secure the impressive 25-6 set win.
Following a tough opening frame, Graves County returned to the court with some much needed intensity.
The Lady Eagles came out firing and didn’t let up, using increased communication to extend volleys and steal a few points from McCracken as they opened up a 9-7 lead.
Unfortunately, this new-found confidence would be short-lived as the Lady Mustangs found their footing midway through the set.
McCracken, backed by Sivills at the net, responded with an 11-2 run, putting them ahead 18-11.
The Lady Mustangs displayed a superior attack and precise ball placement down the stretch, helping them to a 25-13 second set victory.
In the final frame, McCracken regained the dominance they found in set number one.
Despite a late push from Graves, the Lady Mustangs easily galloped to a 25-17 third set win.
Following the season-ending loss, Graves County head coach Hannah Keeling said despite facing a top opponent like McCracken County, she was proud of her team’s effort.
“We struggled with our blocking, and with how much fire power (McCracken) has, that’s going to be tough,” Keeling said.
“Once we made adjustments we couldn’t put a ball away, so we traded one mistake for another.
“The girls came out with some grit in the second set so the fact that they didn’t let McCracken just run away with it, that was good.
“We’re losing three seniors but we’re looking forward to next year and building on what we built this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.