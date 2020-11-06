Despite McCracken County’s sheer dominance of the sport in west Kentucky, the annual trip to the KHSAA Volleyball Tournament has — more often than not — been a short one for the Lady Mustangs, who are 6-7 lifetime at the state’s highest stage.
This is not an indictment of anything happening in the Jackson Purchase at the coach or player level, as the sport continues to gain considerable steam after being introduced at several schools in the area in the late 1990s.
Instead, it’s more a testament to the amount of talent from the Louisville-Lexington-Florence areas — and in particular, private Catholic schools — that’s kept the Lady Mustangs from long runs.
Such a test stands in front of Tim Whitis and his team tonight, when they open the KHSAA Volleyball Elite Eight with a 6:30 p.m. matchup against Notre Dame (Park Hills) at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
Often a heavy favorite, McCracken County instead opens as a sincere underdog against the 23-3 Pandas — a useful tool for Whitis heading into the clash.
“The opportunity for us is being able to go up there and play, and not have that pressure of expecting to win,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? We’re literally going into this game as an underdog, and that doesn’t happen that often. And I think that’s big for us.”
One of the more interesting notes for the Lady Mustangs is their acquaintance with Molly McDermott’s team, perhaps a boon for the black-and-maroon bashers.
In 2019, Notre Dame ousted McCracken County in the opening round of the KHSAA State Tournament at Valley High School 3-0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-19), as a late rally proved unsuccessful for the Lady Mustangs.
In 2020, on Sept. 26, Notre Dame again topped McCracken County 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-15). Jenna Henshaw (six), Jayda Harris (six), Drew Mullinax (five), Adele Mavigliano (four), Caroline Sivills (two) and Piper Mullinax (19 assists) were able to hold close for most of the stretch, but attacking errors from Henshaw (three), Harris (two) and Sivills (five) loom — particularly in a tight first set.
“Having the opportunity to be able to play them earlier in the season, we kind of already know what they are ... and what they can and can’t do,” Whitis added. “I think that’s a big thing for us, as well.”
X-factorsThere are two particular players Whitis thinks can be the difference, should an upset occur: Sivills, and Piper Mullinax.
Sivills is currently third on the team in kills with 167, behind Henshaw (180) and Harris (237), but she’s warmed up as of late. She’s second on the team in total blocks (27), and in the last two weeks, she’s notched 47 kills in five matches — including two pivotal wins against Paducah Tilghman and a massive sub-state road win at Second Region power Caldwell County.
“Here’s a kid that’s a different player right now,” Whitis said. “She’s such a different player.”
Meanwhile, Mullinax is averaging more than 9.6 assists/set coming into tonight, just her second appearance in a state tournament game.
On the opposite of her, Pandas junior setter Emily Bentley — who, like Mullinax — is in the first season leading her team’s offense and has 830 of the squad’s 1,053 assists.
“Some of this is going to come down to the setter, and which setter is going to give their hitters the best looks when they swing,” Whitis added. “Can (we) trap that middle block, so that we can set it to the outside and get two arms in front of us instead of four? I think some of it will come down to the setters, and where they’ll put the ball and give their teams in the best shot to score a point.”
Balanced attacksIn 26 games, McCracken County (22-4) has found an offensive chi, with five players (Harris, Henshaw, Sivills, Mavigliano, Drew Mullinax) all amassing 100 or more kills on the shortened season.
But the Pandas are no different, with senior Anna Long (328), senior Emma Grace (243), sophomore Sydney Nolan (171), senior Abby Powers (148) and senior Cate Scheper (108) providing pop.
Both teams are going to swing, and swing often, and thankfully it’s something the Lady Mustangs believe they can simulate in practice situations.
“I have five players that have over 100 kills, also, so pretty much ... that’s exactly how (Notre Dame) is going to come at you,” Whitis said. “That’s where I feel like you have to rely on your training, realize what’s going on, and take the guesswork out of it.
“And that’s going to have to be what these kids do. You’re not going to be able to cheat one way or the other on that block, because they can all swing. You have be able to play them straight up each and every time. It’s going to be exciting. The kids are super excited. They’re pumped. I think they’re ready to play. I really do. But we’ll find out if they’re ready or not on Friday night.”
Ready?
This McCracken County team looks plenty ready, twice having to ignore dropped sets in critical situations against Paducah Tilghman in the Second District championship, and against Caldwell County in the sub-state round earlier this week.
Both of those slip ups came on the road, further proving this team has overcome adverse winning conditions.
“One of the things that I preach all the time is adversity,” Whitis added. “I’ve often said: ‘If all I ever coach and teach you is how to play volleyball, then I’ve failed as a coach.’ And I think that’s what’s so big about sports. There’s a lot of things that kids can learn and kids can take, and that’s adversity. How are you going to deal with that? Are you going to rise to the occasion? Or are you not?
”The thing I can say with these kids is, it has been adversity. In both of those games, we were down. And it was backs against the wall, wondering: ‘What are you going to do?’ Well, they’ll come out fighting. And I think that says a lot for the team, the team dynamic, and the seniors that are playing. They’re just really not ready to give up. It’s been big. It’s been really big.”
