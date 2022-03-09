Lexington — The Lady Mustangs season came to an end on Wednesday night, ending on a 31-2 note. McCracken County came out ready to battle and put up a good fight in the first half of play, but unfortunately got out hustled in the second half and fell to Southwestern 67-56 in the 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 tournament at Rupp Arena.
But while the impressive season has come to an end the Lady Mustangs will hold their heads high as a team and celebrate what they were able to accomplish this season.
“I think we are a bit surprised,” McCracken junior Caroline Sivills said. “I think we all thought we could go a few more days in this tournament but honestly these next few days it doesn’t matter, as long as we are with out team we are good.”
It was a bucket for bucket battle throughout most of the first half of play keeping the score close and the energy high. Three pointers gave the Lady Warriors a slight edge though, making three crucial buckets from downtown to take the lead three different times. Southwestern held a slight 18-15 advantage after the first quarter of play, but things were just getting started between the two teams.
A 3-pointer from Sivills would tie the game and ignite a small scoring run for the Lady Mustangs with help from a pair of free throws by Claire Johnson. The back and forth continued though, as neither team held more than a 3-point lead throughout the entire first half of play. And just like that what started as a tied ball game, ended as a tie ball game as both teams headed to the locker room with a 29-29 score.
“We have been history makers all year long,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “First time is school history to be here, first time in 42 years to have a school from our county be here, this is the mecca of high school athletics and basketball in Kentucky, simply give them (Southwestern) credit, they made shots, we couldn’t buy some shots.”
Those shots really started to fall in the second half of play as a 3-pointer from Ayden Smiddy started to set the tone for the Lady Warriors to go on a 6-0 run. McCracken would answer right back as Sivills sound sink a bucket to start a 6-0 run of their own with the help of a pair of free throws by Destiny Thomas and Shymiya Day.
Kinsley Molden would shift the momentum for the Lady Warriors by knocking down two big 3-pointers. From there Southwestern would go on a 9-0 run to go up 47-36 with just under two minutes to play in the third quarter.
“You’ve gotta give them all the credit, they made shots and in this game if you can’t make shots it’s hard to win,” Sivills said.
The last of the Lady Warriors 10 total 3-pointers would come to an end early in the first quarter giving the Lady Mustangs a chance to sneak in.
A 3-pointer from Mikee Buchanan and some crucial free throws by Thomas and Johnson cut the deficit down to seven, but every time McCracken would break the double-digit deficit Southwestern would find a way to push them back out. Another 3-pointer, this time by Johnson would cut the score to 64-56 with just under a minute to play but unfortunately for the Lady Mustangs those would be the last points of the season.
Southwestern advanced with a 67-56 win to play Franklin County in the second round of the tournament.
Southwestern was led by four players in double-digits. Payton Acey led with 16 points, Molden and Makayla Noritis followed right behind with 15 points each and Smiddy added 11 while Kaylee Young put up seven and Taylor Nelson rounded out the scoring with two points.
McCracken County was led by 22 points from Thomas, 11 by Sivills and 10 from Johnson. Buchanan added seven, Daye put up five and Haidyn Green had one point.
Southwestern 18 11 18 20 67
McCracken 15 14 9 18 56
