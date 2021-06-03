NICHOLASVILLE — The McCracken County tennis team’s 2021 season came to a close Wednesday, as its final three girls still alive in the KHSAA state tournament were eliminated in the round of 16.
Playing indoors at Top Seed Tennis Club, senior Shelby Puryear in singles and eighth-grader Sophie Hollowell and sophomore Lilli Smith in doubles dropped matches to higher-seeded opponents, falling just short of the state quarterfinals.
The ninth-seeded Puryear faced a tall task in playing the No. 1 seed in Sacred Heart’s Carrie Beckman, who has signed to continue her career at the University of Alabama. McCracken head coach Larry Heflin said Beckman has a “big power game” that served her well on the indoor court in a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
“Shelby played her a few weeks earlier and played her pretty tough. But going indoors really suited her power game a little bit more, so the score wasn’t as good as the last time,” Heflin said. “But Shelby played her game really well and did about all she could do. The other girl just had too much pop.”
Heflin said the loss was nothing for Puryear to hang her head over, as the First Region singles champ had a great final season as a Lady Mustang.
“It was a little bit of a slow start for everybody because of the pandemic last year. But once she got rolling, she gave it everything she had — 100% effort all the time,” he said. “She was a great team leader, and she’s been such a big part of our program for a long time.”
And her tennis career isn’t over, as she has signed to play in college at Indiana Tech. Heflin said he expects Puryear to continue to shine at the next level.
“In college, you need to be able to play both singles and doubles, and she’s had a lot of success at both. She’s made it to the finals in the state tournament in doubles and made it this year to the round of 16 in singles and played some really good tennis,” he said. “I think her game has a lot of growth left in it. She’s excited to play college tennis, and I think she’s going to be a great asset to their program.”
Meanwhile, in the doubles bracket, the ninth-seeded Hollowell and Smith fell 5-7, 2-6 to Lexington Catholic’s Hallie Lathram and Madison Miller in what Heflin described as a “very competitive” match that was “fun to watch.”
“There was a lot of pop on both sides,” he said. “The other team had big serves and a big game, but we matched them almost through the whole match. Like it does so many times, it comes down to a few points where you need to get a first serve in or you need to put a ball away, and we missed a few opportunities. But those girls played great.”
Based on their play this year, Hollowell and Smith have bright futures ahead as Lady Mustangs, Heflin said.
“They set the tone in the state tournament to let everybody know that they’re a real force, and hopefully they’ll be able to do big things in the future,” he said.
With the season now over, Heflin said the success was secondary to simply being able to play after losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re happy to have had a season,” he said. “That’s been the real tone all year long is that everybody realized last year how much they missed getting to play. So, this year, it was total excitement every time we got to play.”
