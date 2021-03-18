To win a championship, sometimes you need a little luck. Following Wednesday’s First Region Tournament draw, McCracken County girls basketball head coach Scott Sivills said luck was definitely on his side.
“Teams that have won this tournament have to have some of the luck, and today was a big step toward that with the right draw for us,” Sivills said. “We knew there was a chance we could have Marshall (County) and Graves (County) in our (side of the) bracket, and to have both of them opposite of us, that’s a checkmark for us going forward in this tournament.”
Fresh off a Second District Tournament championship, the Lady Mustangs (13-7) drew Third District runner-up Mayfield (13-9) for Saturday’s region quarterfinal, which tips at 4 p.m. All games are being held at Murray State’s CFSB Center. The winner of that game will face off against the winner of the matchup between Carlisle County (14-7) and Calloway County (18-6). The other half of the bracket includes games between Graves County (18-3) and Hickman County (16-5) and Marshall County (19-2) versus Paducah Tilghman (8-10).
“Since I’ve been at McCracken County High School, this is probably the best draw we’ve ever had,” Sivills said. “We’ve never had both Graves and Marshall away from us. So from the standpoint of the draw, we’re very ecstatic.”
However, Sivills cautioned against not looking too far ahead.
“I think our draw gave our coaching staff and players a jolt of excitement,” he said. “But you have to take care of business and take care of the first game.”
That first game is against a Lady Cardinal team that the Lady Mustangs defeated 57-30 and 63-27 in a pair of meetings this season. Despite those lopsided victories, Sivills said he and his team aren’t taking anything for granted.
“I think we’re probably a matchup problem for them (Mayfield), and it’s one of those games where if we take care of business, I think we should be OK,” he said. “But we don’t know what kind of pressure our kids may feel during the game.”
The Lady Mustangs will come in confident, though, following their 66-46 win over Paducah Tilghman in the district championship game. They got double-digit scoring from four players — freshman Claire Johnson (19 points), sophomore Caroline Sivills (18), freshman Mikee Buchanan (14) and junior Shymiya Daye (10) — and held Tilghman to a combined eight points in the second and third quarters.
“I think we have the type of team that could make some noise in this tournament,” Sivills said. “Our team is playing with a lot of confidence right now. We’re trying to keep them as loose as possible because we do not have anything to lose going forward because we’ll have everybody back next year. There will be pressure going forward, but the pressure should not be on us at all. We just need to go out and compete like we have been.”
The tournament semifinal games are set for 5:30 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, and the championship tips off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman
Defending First Region champion Marshall County is the favorite amongst coaches to repeat this year. The Fourth District champion Lady Marshals open tournament play against Paducah Tilghman on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Marshall County defeated Tilghman 76-19 in the teams’ lone meeting this season, but Lady Marshals head coach Aaron Beth isn’t putting a lot of stock in that result.
“I feel like our pressure was a real attribute to our defense during that game, and hopefully that’ll be the case again. We also scored a pretty good amount of points in that game as well,” he said. “But this is brand new. We’re playing a team for a second time and it’s the postseason, so it’s a different atmosphere. We have to be prepared and ready to come out and battle.”
The Lady Marshals have put together a highly successful season and were ranked near the top of the Associated Press poll for much of the year. Beth admitted that there’s pressure on his team to match the postseason success it had a year ago.
“There’s always pressure,” he said. “We know we’ve had a good year, but we know we can’t take anything for granted. We have to go out and really focus on paying attention to the details and do all the little things right both on offense and defense.”
The Lady Marshals have outscored their opponents by 487 points this season, giving up just 35.1 points per game. And they feature a balanced offense led by senior Cayson Conner (13.2 points per game), juniors Halle Langhi (12.5) and Jada Driver (9.9) and seniors Layne Pea (8.6) and Sophie Galloway (7.7).
The 6-foot-2 Langhi and 6-foot-1 Galloway could prove especially tough for the Lady Blue Tornado to stop inside, as they don’t roster a player taller than 5-foot-8.
Tilghman head coach Sandra Griffes-Devoe knows the challenge that lies ahead for her team.
“They have tall girls and great leadership and great guards — they’re very well-rounded. And they’re so seasoned, which is a tremendous asset to have,” she said. “They have postseason experience, and this is going to be a learning process for my girls, and they’re just going to have to understand what mindset you have to bring when it comes to tournament play. I’m looking forward to the challenge, and if the girls put their best effort out there, that’s all you can ask.”
Beth, meanwhile, likes his team’s chances of repeating as region champs.
“If we play like we’ve played all year and continue to play defense with urgency and make some shots, I like our chances,” he said. “We have a veteran team with a lot of players who understand what it takes to win a regional championship. But, at the same time, nothing is going to be given to us. We have to go out and take it.”
The winner of this game will take on the winner between Graves County and Hickman County.
Graves County vs. Hickman County
Graves County has put together a strong season but got an unlucky draw Wednesday in being in the same half of the bracket as Marshall County. First, though, the Lady Eagles will have to get past a 16-win Hickman County team. Graves defeated the Lady Falcons 62-40 in the teams’ only meeting this season, but head coach Lyndon Dunning knows Hickman has plenty of talent.
“They have several talented players and are probably one of the more balanced teams I’ve seen in the region,” he said.
The Lady Falcons are led by junior Rancey Skaggs (12.4 points per game) and senior Kadey Wilkey (12.1) and have five other players averaging between four and eight points per game. Dunning said the key is for his team to just continue its strong defensive play that has them giving up just 39.1 points per game on the season.
“We just have to go out and pressure them and guard like we have all year,” he said. “Our offense has been ugly sometimes, but our defense has always been there, and we’re going to keep banking on that every night.”
Head coach Shayne Midyett and his Lady Falcons will be looking to find ways to exploit that defense, which is no easy task. And neither is slowing down an offense that features several contributors averaging between 5.3 and 14.7 points per game. Senior Avery Myatt is leading the way with 14.7 points and seven rebounds per game.
“Myatt has emerged as their star, but what makes them difficult is that they have so many other weapons that are maybe averaging seven or eight points a game but are all capable of dropping 17 to 20 on you. So it’s quite the dilemma,” Midyett said.
The Lady Eagles finished as the region runner-up a year ago, falling 52-50 to Marshall County in the championship game. They’re hoping to finish the job and go all the way this season.
“I think we have as good a chance as anybody,” Dunning said. “We have one senior, and we all would like to send her out with a regional championship.”
Carlisle County vs. Calloway County
First District champion Carlisle County will take on Calloway County on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Comets and Lady Lakers have played once this year with Calloway winning 60-46 in what was each team’s season opener. Calloway head coach Valerie Waller said much has changed in the time since.
“We’re pretty familiar with them in some ways, but we’re both completely different teams than we were at the beginning of the year,” she said. “So it’ll be exciting to see how things turn out in the regional tournament.”
Carlisle County head coach Ember Wright is hoping her team is much improved from that defeat on Jan. 5.
“I just hope my girls have matured over the year and gained some experience and come out ready to play,” she said.
The Lady Comets do bring a renewed sense of confidence to the region tournament following Monday’s district championship win over Hickman County.
“The girls had a successful tournament, and hopefully that confidence carries over into the region tournament,” Wright said.
The Lady Comets will lean on freshman Kierra Whitaker (19.4 points per game) as they look to advance to the semifinals. Whitaker scored 18 points in their earlier loss to Calloway and caused some problems for the Lady Lakers.
“She’s really quick and has improved a lot since last year,” Calloway head coach Valerie Waller said of Whitaker. “We had a little trouble with her quickness last time. They like to run out with her quite a bit, and she had quite a few fast breaks, so that’s something we have to contain. On the defensive end, we had a little trouble with her length in the zone. She’s a smart defender and very athletic.”
Calloway, meanwhile, boasts a pair of talented guards in eighth-grader Skylar Waller (18.7 points per game) and senior Elle Carson (14.2).
“I know they like to pressure the ball, and they handle the ball well. So our defense is going to have to step up and try to contain them,” Wright said. “I think it’ll be a tough game, but if my girls come to play, I think we have a chance.”
