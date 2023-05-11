With only three softball teams in the Second District this season, and a perfect record against district opponents, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs will have a bye for the first round of the district tournament. The bye was solidified on Wednesday night when they defeated the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado in a 15-4 decision.
The Lady Mustangs went all six innings without an error to secure the victory, while the Lady Blue Tornado suffered three.
Anna Kate (AK) Hawes pitched a complete game for McCracken, allowing five hits, four runs, one walk and two strikeouts on a 89-56 pitch-strike count.
McCracken wasted no time putting runs on the board starting with line drive triple from Mikaela Coburn would score Ellie Shoulders. A ground out from KG Walker would score Coburn and a sacrifice fly in the net at-bat from Annie White would score Allie Hutchins who was walked two batters earlier.
Audreya White answered for the Lady Tornado with a home run over the center field fence to make it a 3-1 ballgame, but three straight outs followed to end the inning.
Raygan Rodgers started the second inning off with a ground ball double and Shoulders drove her home two batters later for the 4-1 score.
It wouldn’t be until the bottom of the third that a run would be scored as quick defensive efforts from both teams made for quick possessions.
Tilghman would be the first to put points back on the board. With two outs on the board and a runner on second Adrienne Romain would connect for a single to score Madeline Bowling. A double from Anistyn Thomas followed to score Romain and cut the deficit to a 4-3 ballgame.
The one-point deficit didn’t last long however as McCracken came out in the top of the fourth to score three runs for a 7-3 score. A triple from Coburn scored Shoulders, a sacrifice fly from Hutchins scored Coburn and Annie White capped off the inning with a bomb of over the left field fence for a home run.
McCracken doubled down after holding Tilghman scoreless in the fourth and rallied for three more runs in the top of the fifth courtesy of Rodgers, Coburn and Addyson Morgan.
The Lady Mustangs added their best offensive inning in the top of the sixth when they scored their final five runs.
Izzy Story got the bats going with a ground ball single to center field and advanced to second on an error while Macy Butler scored on the same error. Story would be brought home two batters later when Rodgers connected for a line drive single for the 12-3 score.
An Ellie Shoulders bunt would be perfectly placed with runners on second and third to score McKenzie O’Brien. Rodgers would score next on a wild pitch and a sac fly from Coburn would score Shoulders for the final McCracken run.
With the game all but slipped away, the Lady Blue Tornado had one last run in them courtesy of Anistyn Thomas. She started the top of the sixth with a fly ball double and Kaiden Rodgers would bring her home on a sac fly for the final 15-4 score.
Tilghman put four pitchers in the circle throughout the contest. Mia Bobbitt got the start, throwing 3.2 innings. She would allow 10 hits, seven runs, walk two and strikeout two. Reagan Hartman followed for 0.2 innings where she allowed one hit and two runs. Romain added 0.2 innings with five hits, five runs and one walk and Camrynn McMinn closed out the game, allowing one run and striking out one.
With the season winding down, both McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman each have three games left on their regular season schedules.
The Lady Tornado will take on Carlisle County on the road on Thursday, will host Ballard Memorial on Friday and will cap off the season hosting Massac County on Saturday.
McCracken County’s final three games will be in Bowling Green for the talent packed Best of the West tournament where they will take on Great Crossing on Friday followed by Lafayette and Greenwood on Saturday.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 15, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 4
MCHS 3 1 0 3 3 5 X — 15-17-0
PTHS 1 0 2 0 0 1 X — 4-5-0
2B: MC — R. Rodgers 2, I. Story; PT — A. Thomas 2
HR: MC — Annie White; PT — Audreya White
TB: MC — M. Coburn 8, R. Rodgers 5, A. White 4, I. Story 4, H. Holloway 2, E. Shoulders 2, A. Morgan 1, A. Hutchins 1; PT — A. White 4, A. Thomas 4, M. Bobbitt 1, A. Romain 1
RECORDS: McCracken County (26-3); Paducah Tilghman (18-10)
