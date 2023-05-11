With only three softball teams in the Second District this season, and a perfect record against district opponents, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs will have a bye for the first round of the district tournament. The bye was solidified on Wednesday night when they defeated the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado in a 15-4 decision.

The Lady Mustangs went all six innings without an error to secure the victory, while the Lady Blue Tornado suffered three.

