The McCracken County Lady Mustangs added another notch in the win column under the belt of coach Tim Whitis, honoring their pair of seniors, Zoe Houston and Allison Sasseen, before the two-set match against St. Mary on Tuesday night.
“These seniors have been in the program for a long time, and they have put a lot of hard work, time, and dedication into this program to be able to make it grow and be what it is today,” Whitis told The Sun. “It’s always a sad moment whenever they have gone, but, unfortunately, that day comes.”
Win no. 13 came at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena, 25-5, 25-7, with Caroline Sivills, Jenna Henshaw, Piper Mullinax, and Ellie Whiteside in absolute control over the court.
“It’s a district game, so you want to be able always to win those,” Whitis said. “I thought the girls came out and played well, so I was pretty well pleased with that.”
McCracken County (13-4) gave themselves a comfortable 9-0 lead at the beginning of the first set before the Lady Vikings (8-10) snagged their first point. From there, the Lady Mustangs moved around the court poetically, using their game knowledge to make it 25-5.
The second set quickly fell into the favor of McCracken County as they increased their chances point by point. However, despite St. Mary giving a significant effort to defend their half of the court, it was not enough to take down the Mustang. The Lady Vikings eventually fell 25-7 in the set.
KILLS: Henshaw 6, Sivills 6, Addison Hart 3, Aubrey Hill 2, Elizabeth Gilbert 1, and Whiteside 1. ACES: Whiteside 5, Sivills 5, Henshaw 2, Sasseen 1, Mullinax 1, Houston 1, Hill 1, and Isabella Miller 1. ASSISTS: Mullinax 20, Sasseen 1.
