After Thursday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs remain undefeated after the 12-2 victory over the visiting Graves County Lady Eagles at Baptist Health Field. Nationally ranked at No. 23, the Lady Mustangs are now 12-0 for the season.
Graves County jumped on the board first during the second inning on a double to center field by Gwen Munsell, scoring Anna Davis. Despite scoring first, McCracken County quickly retaliated in the bottom half of the third inning with Izzy Story’s home run over the fence in left field. The home run gives Story a total of five this season.
During the top half of the fourth, Anna Kate Hawes kept the Lady Eagles at bay with batters going down on a fly-out and two ground outs, rendering them scoreless. The Lady Stangs gave Hawes more run support in the McCracken half of the inning as Ariel Fox kicked off with a single to left field. The next batter, Ally Hutchins, tripled, allowing Fox to score.
With Hutchins on third base, KG Walker added to her home run total with No. 5 on the season. Walker’s home run made it a 4-1 ballgame. Despite making contact with Graves County’s Anna Rogers in the pitching circle, the Lady Mustangs could not add to their lead in the inning.
McCracken County continued to increase their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a single by Ellie Shoulders, who scored on a Fox’s double to center field. Fox quickly scored as Hutchins doubled to left field, making it a 6-1 game. Walker knocked an RBI single to left field in the next batter, allowing Hutchins to score with one out in the inning.
After Graves County (10-5) collected the second out in the bottom half of the fifth, Zoe Smithson doubled to center field, scoring Addyson Morgan and Bailey Brown, which gave the Lady Mustangs a 9-1 lead. The Lady Eagles were able to get out of the inning as MiKaela Coburn fouled out.
Ginger Martin’s double to right field allowed Bailey Wimsatt to score in the top of the sixth inning, making it 9-2, still favoring the Mustang. Although the Lady Eagles had ladies in scoring position, McCracken County escaped the inning with the third out.
McCracken County scored three more runs to end the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Fox kicked off the scoring with a ground ball and reached on an error by the Lady Eagles, allowing Rhea-Lee Joiner and Shoulders to score. A double by Walker ended the game as Fox scored to make it 12-2.
Hawes threw a complete game in the pitching circle, going six innings on 101 pitches. The sophomore allowed five hits, two runs, and walked one. The right-handed hurler struck out eight in her appearance.
For Graves County, Rogers took the loss. The sophomore threw five innings, allowing 12 hits and nine runs. She allowed three walks and struck out three on 95 pitches. Brooklyn Cole appeared in relief, throwing 18 pitches while allowing two hits, three runs, and two walks.
McCracken County 12, Graves County 2
Graves County 0 0 1 0 0 1 X — 2-5-2
McCracken County 0 0 1 3 5 2 X — 12-14-0
WP: AK Hawes; LP: A Rogers
2B: GCHS — G Martin, G Munsell; MCHS — K Walker, A Hutchins, A Fox, E Shoulders, Z Smithson
3B: MCHS — A Hutchins
HR: MCHS — K Walker, I Story
TB: GCHS — G Martin 2, G Munsell 2, B Wimsatt 2, A Williams 1; MCHS — K Walker 7, A Hutchins 5, I Story 5, A Fox 3, E Shoulders 3, Z Smithson 3, R Joiner 1
RECORDS: Graves County (10-5); McCracken County (12-0)
