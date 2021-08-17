Under the guidance of head coach Michael Lane, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs soccer team showed that the young talent on the roster will become a dominating force in years to come.
In the 6-0 shutout against the St. Mary Lady Vikings on Monday night, the McCracken County bunch came together to make it a team victory.
“I think as a group, we’re getting better,” Lane told The Sun. “We have nine freshmen on this varsity squad this year, and they’re learning their roles as a group.”
The night’s first goal came when freshman Katelyn Heider pushed through the Lady Vikings’ goalie Kaitlynn Burrus at the 24-minute mark during the first half. Senior Hillary Hollowell and fellow freshman Payton Ledgerwood greeted Heider in celebratory high-fives and hugs after the shot.
A minute after Heider’s goal, Hollowell snagged her first of the night, cruising the ball past St. Mary to make it 2-0 in the first half.
“We still got some learning curves, but I thought for the most part, especially in the second half, that we tried moving in the ball that way the girls are being coached to play,” Lane said. “But the speed of play is one of those things. We’re hoping to get a little bit faster and trying to make them make quicker decisions on the ball.”
Before the half, freshman Savannah Hollowell scored a goal for the Lady Mustangs (2-0) with crafty footwork to make it 3-0 with the Lady Vikings on her heels. Despite their efforts, the Lady Vikings (1-1) could not score against goalie Allard. However, juniors Ansley Eck and Vanessa Becker put the total effort in for St. Mary from start to finish.
In the second half, Hillary Hollowell and Audrey Haley teamed up to make it 6-0. Hollowell had two dazzling goals at the 24-minute mark and 15-minute mark, while Haley pushed one through at the 17-minute mark.
After losing 13 seniors to the graduating class of 2021, Coach Lane is thankful for the leadership from the upperclassmen on the team. Guidance from Sophia Browning, Hillary Hollowell, Karsyn Allard, and Haidyn Green has helped elevate the young squad in the early days of the season.
“I have had really good leadership out of Sophia, Hillary, Karsyn, and Haidyn so far,” Lane said. “Those girls have been great mentors to these younger girls.”
McCracken County will head to Gatlinburg this weekend to compete against teams from Tennessee. St. Mary’s next game will be at home Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. start against Calloway County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.