One of the main things that the McCracken County Lady Mustangs basketball team has going for them is the ability to have a variety of players step up and lead the charge in scoring from game to game. One night it could be Claire Johnson, the next it could be Mikee Buchanan and in the instance of the McCracken County Hardwood Tournament Championship game on Tuesday night, it was Destiny Thomas.
The Lady Mustangs played St. Joseph’s Academy out of St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, Dec. 28, beating them 63-39. Thomas led all scorers with 27 points, including three buckets from behind the arc, and 4-6 from the charity stripe. Claire Johnson followed behind with 16 points with another three buckets from deep.
With a now 12-1 record, McCracken County has been impressing western Kentucky and everyone in their path, beating a number of highly ranked teams. They will take a break for a few days before taking on their First Region foe, Marshall County on Jan. 4 to open up the New Year. At the moment, the Lady Marshals hold a 6-0 record with four games to play before taking on the Lady Mustangs.
Heading into the game, the Lady Angels of St. Joseph’s held a 7-4 record. They beat out North Oldham 86-53 and Madisonville-North Hopkins 65-55, to make it to the Championship game against McCracken. The Lady Mustangs beat out Hopkinsville 73-40 and Union County 61-31.
The Lady Mustangs started out strong in the first quarter, keeping their opponents to just four points, while racking up 15 of their own, with Thomas putting up seven points, Johnson sinking six and Caroline Sivills adding a bucket. That lead would jump to 26 for the home team before the Lady Angels would score again at the 1:45 mark in the second quarter.
“I love our consistency right now,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “We are playing well on both ends of the floor, I think our defense doesn’t get enough credit, it has been stifling at times, we are so long and athletic and we were able to keep them to just four points late in the second quarter.”
St. Joseph would get up to the 11-point mark before the halftime buzzer rang but not without the Lady Mustangs reaching 30 points.
The Lady Angels came out in the second half in an effort to try and match the defensive effort of their opponents by pressing the McCracken County offense.
Their intensity level was also considerably higher on the offensive side of the ball, putting up 14 points in the quarter.
As the added defensive effort came from the Lady Angels, the Lady Mustangs kicked up their offensive efforts and put up a game high 22 points as Thomas continued to dominate with 10 points in the third quarter.
“Our kids are balanced enough to recognize the defense in front of them and adjust,” Sivills said. “When you’ve got players like Claire and Destiny that are playing at a very high level we are going to be a hard team to beat.
Even without their top scorers on the floor, the Lady Mustangs don’t skip a beat. Their bench players come in and play just as intensely as their starters. Only seven points came from non-starters with Haidyn Green putting up a deep three in the third quarter and Jordan Bufford scoring a deep ball and free throw to add four points. But when bench points are as prevalent, the defense still is, all five starters were rotated out with just under four minutes to go and they allowed just four points in that time.
In the end, the Lady Mustangs came out victorious 63-39 and Champions of their own tournament. McCracken County will host Marshall County on Tuesday, Jan. 4 then take a trip across the river to play Massac County on Thursday, Jan.6.
