McCracken County girls tennis head coach Larry Heflin couldn’t have asked for a better showing out of his team this past weekend. The Lady Mustangs swept past Mayfield, Paducah Tilghman and Greenwood by a combined score of 13-0 en route to a Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association (KYHSTCA) Section 1 Tournament championship.
“It’s one of the blocks we want to get through towards our regional and state competition, so it really meant a lot to us because it gave us some really good competition going into those tournaments,” Heflin told The Sun on Tuesday of winning the Section 1 title. “We have pretty good depth, which gives us a little bit of an advantage, and our girls team this year has been really solid all year long.”
Played on the courts at Paducah Tilghman and Lone Oak, the tournament was held last Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Mustangs opened with a 5-0 win over Mayfield on Friday afternoon. Eighth-grader Sophie Hollowell scored a victory via a Molly Null retirement in the first set. In the other two singles matches, sophomore Lilli Smith won 6-0 and 6-0 over Joey Grace Sulta, and senior Maggie Smith won 6-0 and 6-0 over Claire Crawford. Senior Shelby Puryear and junior Madeline Yates (6-0, 6-0 over Megan Null and Josie Hale) and freshman Hannah Puryear and junior Katie Crabtree (7-5, 6-2 over Kiya Morris and Charli Stanley) won their doubles matches.
“Mayfield has a very good team,” Heflin said. “Their one girl sprained her ankle in the middle of the first of that match and had to retire. That would’ve been a very good match that could’ve gone either way. Other than that, we were just a little bit more solid in all the other positions than they (Mayfield) were. That was a good match for us that got us ready to go.”
The Lady Mustangs went on to defeat Tilghman, 3-0, in the semifinals on Saturday morning. Lilli Smith defeated Meghan Gruber 6-0 and 6-3, and Maggie Smith defeated Addison Winklepleck 6-0 and 6-0 in singles play. In doubles, Hannah Puryear and Crabtree defeated Kate LeBuhn and Frannie Hideg 6-0 and 6-0.
“Tilghman always has a strong program, but the matchups were just a little bit in our favor in each one of them,” Heflin said. “In that particular match, our girls stepped up a little bit and played their best match of the three.”
McCracken closed out its dominant run with a 5-0 sweep of Greenwood in Saturday afternoon’s championship match. Shelby Puryear defeated Arden Dethridge 6-1 and 6-0, Maggie Smith defeated Abigail Daughtry 6-0 and 6-0, and Hannah Puryear defeated Leia Trinh 6-0 and 6-0 in singles play. In doubles, Lilli Smith and Hollowell defeated Greer Glosiele and Kate Young 6-2 and 6-0, and Yates and Crabtree defeated Avery Overmohle and Olivia Overmohle 6-2 and 7-6 (7-3).
The Lady Mustangs came out of the weekend boasting a 15-1 record with their only loss being 3-2 to Jasper (Indiana) when they were missing one of their starters. What was supposed to be somewhat of a rebuilding year — the team has just four seniors and juniors compared with nine players who are sophomores or younger, including seven seventh- and eighth-graders — has turned into one of much success.
“All these girls have stepped up, especially our two seniors — Shelby Puryear and Maggie Smith. They have stepped their games up and have been tremendous leaders for us,” Heflin said. “All in all, it’s been a building year but a successful year because our team has come together as a group.”
With the draw for the regional tournament scheduled for Thursday, the Lady Mustangs now have their sights set on extending their success into the KHSAA postseason.
“The No. 1 goal now is to try to win a regional team title and to get as many girls as we can into the state competition. We’re looking like we’re in pretty good shape there, but we’re not taking anything for granted,” Heflin said. “We’ve been one of the top one or two teams in the state for a lot of years, and I’d say we’re in the three to five range this year.”
As for top state contenders at the individual level, Heflin cited Shelby Puryear and the doubles team of Hollowell and Lilli Smith as ones to watch out for.
“Shelby Puryear has been in the finals of the state doubles before. She’s a really solid player. Depending on the draw, she could advance pretty far,” he said. “And we have an exciting young doubles team (Smith and Hollowell) that, if they get on a roll, could advance pretty far in the tournament also.”
