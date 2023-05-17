On Tuesday night, the Second District softball showdown between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman ended with the Lady Mustangs crowned the district champion over the Lady Blue Tornado in an 11-1 finish. The two softball powerhouses battled at Baptist Health Field, punching a ticket to the regional tournament and eyeing a trip to the state tournament.
The Lady Mustangs collected the program’s ninth district title with the victory over Paducah Tilghman since the school’s inception in 2013.
AK Hawes earned the victory for McCracken County. The junior hurler worked the circle for five innings on 82 pitches. Hawes allowed six hits, one run, and one walk while striking out one.
Mia Bobbitt took the loss for Paducah Tilghman. Bobbitt worked two innings, allowing five hits, seven runs (earned), and walking four.
McCracken County wasted little to no time by jumping on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning, plating four runs. Ellie Shoulders led off with a single before Mikaela Coburn and Ally Hutchins drew back-to-back walks to load the bases for KG Walker. Walker grounded out, but on the play, Shoulders scored to make it 1-0.
The next batter, Annie White, bunted into a fielder’s choice, allowing Coburn to make it a 2-0 ballgame. Izzy Story became the second out with a ground out to first base. However, Hutchins scored, and White advanced to third base before Hayden Holloway ripped a double to center field, making it 4-0.
The score remained 4-0 until the bottom of the third inning when McCracken County added six runs to their tally. Walker led a four-pitch walk before White and Story knocked back-to-back singles. Holloway moved the score to 5-0 with a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Cate Hurley to score from third base.
Raygan Rodgers kept the Lady Mustang momentum going with a single to center field, scoring White to make it 6-0. The next batter, Grace Henderson, collected an RBI single, advancing to second on the throw from the outfield, which allowed Rodgers to move the Stang score to 8-0.
The bottom of the third inning continued as Shoulders and Coburn singled. Addy Morgan and Shoulders scored on the line drive by Coburn, giving McCracken County a 10-0 lead with two outs.
Paducah Tilghman snagged a run in the top of the fourth inning. Kaiden Rogers led off with a single before Reagan Hartman singled to center field, allowing Camrynn McMinn to advance to third base. With one out, Bobbitt bunted and reached on an error by the Mustangs, allowing McMinn to score and make it a 10-1 game. However, McCracken County escaped without further damage by the Lady Blue Tornado.
The bottom of the fourth inning allowed McCracken County to add one more run to the scoreboard. White and Story hit consecutive singles before Hayden Holloway doubled, scoring Aimee Boone from second base to make it 11-1.
Despite efforts from Paducah Tilghman, the Lady Blue Tornado could not produce a run in the top half of the fifth inning, allowing the contest to end in five innings.
The Lady Mustangs and Lady Blue Tornado will face regional foes in the First Region tournament set to begin next week. McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman will join Hickman County, Carlisle County, Ballard Memorial, Graves County, Marshall County, and Calloway County.
ALL-DISTRICT TOURNAMENT TEAM
Ally Hutchins (McCracken County), Annie White (McCracken County), Ellie Shoulders (McCracken County), KG Walker (McCracken County), Mikaela Coburn (McCracken County), Reagan Hartman (Paducah Tilghman), Anistyn Thomas (Paducah Tilghman), Audreya White (Paducah Tilghman), Trinity Parrish (Paducah Tilghman), Alyssa Knight (CCA), Addie Arnett (CCA), and Audrey Tucker (CCA).
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 11, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 1
PTHS 0 0 0 1 0 X X — 1-6-0
MCHS 4 0 6 1 X X X — 11-12-2
WP: A. Hawes; LP: M. Bobbitt
TB: PTHS — A. Romain 2, K. Rogers 2, R. Hartman 1, M. Bobbitt 1; MCHS — H. Holloway 4, M. Coburn 2, E. Shoulders 2, A. White 2, I. Story 2, G. Henderson 1, R. Rodgers 1
HBP: PTHS — A. White, L. Wiley; MCHS — A. Hutchins
RECORDS: McCracken County (28-5); Paducah Tilghman (21-12)
