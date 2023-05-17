On Tuesday night, the Second District softball showdown between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman ended with the Lady Mustangs crowned the district champion over the Lady Blue Tornado in an 11-1 finish. The two softball powerhouses battled at Baptist Health Field, punching a ticket to the regional tournament and eyeing a trip to the state tournament.

The Lady Mustangs collected the program’s ninth district title with the victory over Paducah Tilghman since the school’s inception in 2013.

