MAYFIELD — The McCracken County Lady Mustangs will continue their postseason legacy after winning 11-1 against Carlisle County on Saturday afternoon in the First Region Tournament hosted by Graves County.
McCracken County's offensive skill set allowed the dominating team to plate runs across the board in all five innings while collecting 12 hits and 11 RBIs.
In the bottom half of the first, the Lady Mustangs jumped out quickly as freshman Karleigh Grace Walker flew out to right field, scoring Ashby Murt after the senior tagged up at third base.
Junior Zoe Smithson would then double on a fly ball to center field, scoring fellow junior Ariel Fox from second base to quickly make it 2-0.
A sacrifice fly by junior Bailey Watts to center field would push the game to 3-0 in the bottom half of the second inning. Freshman Addyson Morgan would score on the sac fly by Watts, allowing the Lady Stangs to have a three-run lead.
Carlisle County (9-14) would come back to score on a solo home run to center field by senior Alexis Bogle.
With back-to-back doubles by McCracken's Ally Hutchins and Walker, the Lady Mustangs (28-6) continued their offensive onslaught against the Lady Comets in the bottom of the third inning.
An RBI single to left field by Smithson would allow freshman courtesy runner Ellie Shoulders to score, making it 6-1 in the third.
A leadoff triple by Murt in the bottom half of the fourth would set the tone for the inning as Murt would score on a sacrifice bunt by Fox and then another double by Walker. Smithson, who went 3-for-3, would single to center, scoring Shoulders to make it 8-1 before Carlisle County recorded the third out in the inning.
The final blow in the postseason elimination game would come in the bottom of the fifth when freshman Kaiden Rodgers hit a scorching home run to center field, scoring senior Abigayle Duren to make it 11-1.
Smithson went 3-for-3, leading with a game-high in hits and RBIs.
Sophomore Annie White pitched in the circle and earned the win, going three innings and striking out three. White allowed one run on three hits and walked none in her appearance.
Sophomore Rhea-Lee Joiner appeared in relief of White in the circle. Joiner threw two innings and struck out one while silencing Carlisle County in the hits and runs columns.
Murt (two runs, one hit, one RBI), Fox (two runs, two hits, one RBI), Rodgers (one run, one hit, two RBIs), Hutchins (one run, one hit, one RBI), Walker (two hits, two RBIs), Smithson (three hits, three RBIs), White (one hit) and Emma Watson (one hit) collected the 12 hits for McCracken in the win.
For Carlisle, sophomore Rhianna Thomason took the loss. Thomason went 4 2/3 innings, allowing 11 runs on 12 hits while walking one in her appearance.
Alexis Jones (two hits) and Bogle collected the three hits for the Lady Comets.
