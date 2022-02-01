The McCracken County and Marshall County girls basketball teams met for the second and final time in regular season play on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Marshall County High School. Last season’s First Region Champs have continued on to have another impressive 2021-22 season, but the Lady Mustangs have taken care of business twice now against the Lady Marshals. Saturday nights outing ended 62-41 in favor of McCracken County.
Shooting started out hot, with the first three bucked made by either team coming from downtown. McCracken County struck first, Marshall County answered right back and McCracken would do the same. This started a short 7-0 run to go up 10-3 early in the quarter. The Lady Marshals looked to keep themselves in it with two more deep balls to cut the deficit to just one point, but the visitors would finish the quarter on an 8-0 run to go up 20-11.
McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills credits strong defense all season for getting to the 21-1 record that they hold today, and winning on Saturday night. Both of the first quarter runs that the Lady Mustang accomplished came from fast break points thanks to a solid full court press.
“Our defense has been our staple all year, we really emphasize getting deflections, into steals, into scores,” Sivills said. “We were just relentless from start to finish.”
The Lady Marshals did a better job of breaking down the full court press. They came out on a short 6-0 run to start the quarter and never let their opponent too far out of their sights. It ended up being a low scoring quarter for both teams, as the buzzer sounded to end the half with a 28-20 lead for McCracken.
Quarter three was where the Lady Mustangs started to really pull away.
They led 45-30 with just over two minutes left in the quarter, despite committing several fouls which put the Lady Marshal in the bonus for the second half of the quarter. After reaching that foul point, McCracken County eased back a little, only giving Marshall County six opportunities at the charity stripe, where five points were made. The quarter ended with the Lady Mustangs up 50-36.
Half of the 22 McCracken County points in the third quarter came from Destiny Thomas.
A bucket from downtown, a layup and six points from the charity stipe helped boost her team in the quarter and ultimately in the game as she finished with 22 points on the night.
Five more points from Thomas, four from Mikee Buchanan and three from Claire Johnson would round out the final eight minutes of play to give the Lady Mustangs the 62-41 win. Buchanan finished the night with nine points; Johnson added 15 and Caroline Sivills put up 10 for the Lady Mustangs
For Marshall County, Skyler Waller led with 14 points, followed closely behind by Halle Langhi with 13 and Jada Driver with eight.
