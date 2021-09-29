Local high school teams McCracken County and St. Mary performed well at the First Region golf championship with both teams sending girls to the state tournament next week.
Under direction of boys head coach Chris Gregory who filled in for girls head coach Emma Straub, the McCracken County girls golf team placed second as a team in the First Region Tournament. The match took place at Murray County Club Tuesday, Sept. 28 with 12 schools participating.
Defending state champs Marshall County claimed another First Region win with a team score of 205. They look to repeat and bring home their second straight state title in Bowling Green next week.
A score of 325 was 20 shots short of the lead, but the Lady Mustangs played a solid round of golf and several girls qualified to compete in the State tournament in Bowling Green next week.
“I’m extremely proud,” Gregory said. “Coach Emma Straub is out of town with her husband playing in the U.S. Mid-Am so I was thrilled that she asked me to step in for her, we’ve had a couple of practices where the boys played the girls, but outside of that this is the most time I’ve spent with these girls, they are an awesome group of young ladies.”
Freshman Sophie Hollowell and eighth grader Madison Glisson both finished in the top eight as individuals with Hollowell finishing in eighth place with a score of 81 and Glisson in second with a 1-over-par 73. Both qualified to compete in the State tournament along with freshman Rachel Hagan who shot 84, seventh grader McCall Moore will also be traveling to Bowling Green as an alternate, she shot an 87. Ella Shelbourne also participated with an individual score of 101.
“They are young, which is even cooler, to see them do what they did today at the age that they are it’s pretty cool, I was really happy to be a part of it and I’m just glad I didn’t mess anything up,” Gregory joked.
The local father-daughter duo from St. Mary also participated in the tournament where Ellie Roof finished sixth, qualifying her for next weeks tournament also. Roof is the sole member of the Lady Vikings golf team and she represented the school well with a 79.
“It’s hard to separate the two between being the dad and the coach, but I’m proud of her,” St. Mary head coach Kenny Roof said. “There’s a lot of maturity that I’ve seen in her in the last year or so, it was fun to watch.”
As Ellie now prepares to play in Bowling Green next week, her coach says she’s familiar with the course and has played it several times. She can visualize the holes and can make a plan with her coach/father to know just how to play them.
“As a dad it’s just total enjoyment as a coach you try to stand away and look at it, it’s been fun, but it’s hard sometimes because it is your daughter and you’re trying to be the coach,” Roof said.
Ellie was the last group of three to finish the course along with Graves County golfer Ellie West and Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown. The team score was set before the three finished their round but it wasn’t till the final putt of the day that the individual medalist would be named. Brown claimed that spot with a score of 72 as the lone Lyon County golfer.
“The first nine holes were a really big confidence booster for me,” said Roof. “Going into the second nine I knew I had a chance, I was right there with everyone else and knew I had a chance to win, just had a few things not go my way, but overall came out pretty strong.”
The Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA State Golf Tournament will take place Oct. 4-9 in Bowling Green. It will be a two-day tournament, tee times and days will be announced later in the week.
