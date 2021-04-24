Fresh off a 12-1 win over Paducah Tilghman on Thursday, the McCracken County softball team entered the weekend ranked sixth in the state based on the KHSAA’s Ratings percentage Index (RPI) standings.
The RPI rankings, which were released Friday, are a measure of a team’s strength relative to other teams, based largely on the strength of their schedules (margin of victory is not a factor). It is a tool developed for all team sports by using the official KHSAA/Riherds Scoreboard data.
The Lady Mustangs (13-2) entered Friday with an RPI of .68610, which was just outside the top five of South Warren (10-0, .73091), Estill County (15-0, .71533), Knott County Central (4-0, .71202), Louisville Ballard (10-1, .70509) and Lexington Lafayette (12-1, .70183). Hickman County (10-2, .64718, 19th), Murray (7-3-1, .62399, 29th), Marshall County (10-5, .62073, 33rd) and Graves County (6-3, .59871, 44th) also ranked inside the top 50.
The KHSAA also released the statewide statistical leaders on Friday, and several Jackson Purchase area players populated those lists.
St. Mary sophomore Anistyn Thomas and junior Trinity Higgins led the state in batting average, sharing an .833 mark. Thomas had been especially productive at the plate, recording two doubles, three triples and two home runs as part of her 10 hits in 12 at-bats for a state-leading slugging percentage of 2.000. Christian Fellowship sophomore Jayden Jackson (.667) and Marshall County junior Charley Pursley (.644) ranked 18th and 22nd, respectively, in batting average.
Lyon County senior Sydney Melton led the state in home runs with eight entering Friday, while McCracken County sophomore Ally Hutchins was right behind with seven.
Pursley’s 29 hits on the season ranked tied for third, and Lyon County senior Calista Collins ranked 20th with 24. Collins’ eight doubles were tied for seventh in the state, and Marshall County senior Kinley Edwards had seven.
Carlisle County sophomore Rhianna Thomason led the state in triples with five, while Thomas, Calloway County junior Adison Hicks and Carlisle County sophomore Karlie Gibson had three apiece to land in the top 25.
Melton’s 21 RBIs ranked her 23rd in the state in a tie with Caldwell County senior Allie Felker.
Hutchins (24, tied for seventh) and Pursley (22, tied for 17th) ranked inside the top 25 in the state in runs scored, and the latter ranked fourth in stolen bases with 20. Hicks (18) and McCracken County freshman Ellie Shoulders (16) also ranked in the top 25 in steals.
In the pitching circle, Mayfield seventh-grader Hailee Jones boasted a 0.00 ERA, while Calloway County junior Izzy Housden (0.91) and Murray freshman Kylie Chapman (1.09) also ranked in the top 20 in that category. Chapman ranked 14th in strikeouts with 96, while Hickman County junior Jacey Rose ranked 17th with 88.
Rose has won double-digit games for the Lady Falcons, boasting a 10-2 record over 66 innings of work.
Regarding teamwide stats, Lyon County (.414) and Caldwell County (.400) ranked inside the top 25 in the state in batting average while Marshall County (121) and McCracken County (118) did the same in runs scored.
Marshall ranked eighth in hits with 155, and Lyon (144) and McCracken (141) ranked 12th and 16th, respectively.
McCracken (30) and Caldwell (28) ranked inside the top 20 in doubles. Carlisle ranked second in triples with 14, and McCracken ranked ninth with 10.
The Lady Mustangs were sixth in the state in home runs with 16 while Lyon had 15. McCracken was tied for 12th in the state in RBIs with 108, while Marshall rounded out the top 25 with 97. The Lady Marshals (66) and Lady Mustangs (51) ranked sixth and tied for 15th, respectively, in stolen bases.
Hickman County entered Friday with the eighth-best pitching staff in terms of ERA (1.24), while Mayfield (1.31), Calloway County (1.95) and Murray (1.95) also ranked inside the top 25. Calloway’s pitchers had tallied 109 strikeouts (14th in the state), and Murray (98) and Hickman (92) were in the top 25.
The stat leader reports will be updated every day at approximately 3 a.m. and will include all teams missing stats for no more than two games.
Statistical entry is required of all member schools, and those failing to meet the requirement to enter stats are subject to penalties from the commissioner, including fines and other actions within the constraints of Bylaw 27. Member schools are solely responsible for submitting statistical information.
If a school or individual is omitted, or information is not updated, that means the team in question did not update its statistics through the KHSAA’s online system prior to the deadline.
