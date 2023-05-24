The McCracken County Lady Mustangs made light work of their semifinal First Region matchup against Graves County Tuesday night. Their 13-2 victory solidified their spot in the region championship game; it will be their seventh appearance in nine season.

Senior Ally Hutchins was huge for the Lady Mustangs, finishing the game 3-for-4 and a double shy of a cycle with seven RBI. She rocketed a triple in the second and a homer in the seventh.

