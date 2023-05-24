The McCracken County Lady Mustangs made light work of their semifinal First Region matchup against Graves County Tuesday night. Their 13-2 victory solidified their spot in the region championship game; it will be their seventh appearance in nine season.
Senior Ally Hutchins was huge for the Lady Mustangs, finishing the game 3-for-4 and a double shy of a cycle with seven RBI. She rocketed a triple in the second and a homer in the seventh.
The Lady Mustangs opened the game by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning courtesy of Ellie Shoulders, Mikaela Coburn and Hutchins. They earned their first two base runners with patient approaches that led to two walks.
McCracken doubled down and added three more runs in the top of the second inning. They held a 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning.
The Lady Mustangs had their first scoreless inning in the top of the third inning and in the bottom half of the frame the Lady Eagles had their first threat after loading the bases but they failed to score.
The third inning would be the only scoreless inning for the Lady Mustangs as they scored one run in the top of the fourth, one run in the top of the fifth and another in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Eagles finally got on the scoreboard. They scored two runs to cut the lead to 9-2. Those runs came in order courtesy of Brooklyn Cole and Taylor Woods.
McCracken’s defense pulled out a double play and fly ball in the following at-bats to end the Lady Eagles offense.
The Lady Mustangs would respond to the Lady Eagles two runs by scoring four in the top of the seventh.
McCracken secured the trip to the First Region title game after holding Graves scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to close the game.
Annie White pitched the complete game for the Lady Mustangs, controlling the circle for all seven innings. She allowed just six hits, two runs, walked two and struck out one on a 89-56 pitch-strike count.
Bailey Wimsatt started out the night for the Lady Eagles. The junior allowed five hits, six runs and walked three on a 40-23 pitch strike count. Anna rogers came in for relief, pitching 5.2 innings where she allowed 10 hits, seven runs, five walks and struck out five.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 13, GRAVES COUNTY 2
MCCR 3 3 0 1 1 1 4 — 13-15-1
GRVS 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2-6-2
2B: MC — K. Walker, A. White, I. Story, R. Rodgers; GC — B. Cole, T. Woods
TB: MC — A. Hutchins 8, R. Rodgers 4, A. White 3, I. Story 3, K. Walker 2, M. Coburn 2, G. Henderson; GC — B. Cole 2, T. Woods 2, P. Hayden 1, B. Wimsatt 1, A. Taylor 1, G. Martin 1
