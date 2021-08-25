On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado met for the first time since the First Region Championship on Oct. 29, 2020.
In their first home match of the season, the Lady Mustangs defeated Paducah Tilghman in three consecutive sets, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19.
“We have some players out, Tilghman also has some players out,” McCracken County head coach Tim Whitis told The Sun. “I thought we kind of got sloppy a little bit on both sides, and it’s so early in the season, so still trying to make adjustments and trying to see where we can get to and who needs to be where.”
McCracken County went on a 3-0 run in the first set before the visiting Lady Tornado returned to take a 5-4 lead, with Emily Shumaker, Lexi Roof, and Bailey Schipp showing senior leadership for the blue and white.
With the help of Caroline Sivills and Jenna Henshaw, the Mustangs went on a tear by pushing their lead to 10-5 before Paducah Tilghman called timeout in the set.
During the timeout, Paducah Tilghman’s head coach Maggie Prewitt gave her team words of encouragement. Those words gave the Lady Tornado the push needed to tally four more points before allowing McCracken to grab the lead once more.
Paducah Tilghman fell in the first set 25-15.
Both teams showed heart in the second set, tying it at 7-7 and later 9-9, with PTHS taking a quick 10-9 lead. Then, McCracken County broke through and went on a scoring run to make it 13-10. A timeout on the Tornado side gave the Lady Mustangs a moment to re-energize before pushing their lead to 16-11.
Tilghman took their second and last timeout in the set before falling to McCracken, 25-18.
The third and final set of the night looked to be a possible comeback story for the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado. But, despite being down two, the visitors pushed through, making the Lady Mustangs work for the final win.
In a blink of an eye, the score went from 18-15 to 24-19, with everyone on their toes in anticipation as McCracken served one last time to earn the third set victory, 25-19.
Follow Chelsea Ladd on Twitter, @chelseabrooke.
