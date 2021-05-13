DRAFFENVILLE — Eleven runs weren’t enough for the Marshall County softball team Wednesday in its battle with visiting Calloway County. But three more runs and a solid outing from a freshman pitcher proved to be the difference in the Lady Marshals’ 14-11 victory.
Wednesday’s win secured the Fourth District regular season championship, the top seed in the district tournament and an automatic berth into the First Region Tournament for the Lady Marshals.
“This means a lot because it means security with knowing that we’re going to be in the regional tournament,” Lady Marshals head coach Mallory Newton said.
Freshman pitcher Gracelyn Darnall, who held Calloway scoreless over the final two innings to help secure the victory, agreed.
“This means a lot to us, especially after Calloway got a lot of runs on us,” she said. “Calloway is pretty good, so I think we did a pretty good job getting the win tonight.”
The Lady Marshals (17-9) had led 10-2 after three innings, but Calloway (15-7) fought all the way back to eventually tie the score at 11-11 going into the bottom of the fifth. Marshall answered with an RBI single from Charley Pursley and an RBI sacrifice fly from Sarenna Tomassi in the fifth to go with a solo homer from McKenzie Elkins in the sixth to take the lead for good.
That lead held up thanks to Darnall, who came in with two outs in the fifth inning after Gabbi Lovett and Tia Thorpe proved ineffective at keeping Calloway’s bats at bay. Darnall gave up a two-RBI single to Reese Settle that tied the game at 11 but otherwise pitched effectively, allowing just two hits over the final two frames in keeping Calloway from adding to its run total.
“All year long, Gracelyn has been really consistent. She’s been a good closer because she comes in and shuts it down just like she did tonight,” Newton said. “It was definitely not our best pitching, but Gracelyn did a good job.”
Darnall said she powered through the final two innings thanks to the support of her teammates.
“Coming in as a freshman, it’s very nerve-wracking, but my teammates are always behind me, and they always have my back, which gives me the confidence to go out there and shut it down,” she said.
Ceding 15 hits and 11 runs is typically part of a path to a loss, but the Lady Marshal offense proved potent in its own right with the 14 runs coming on 13 hits.
“All year long, we have hit really well,” Newton said. “This year, we’ve had 21 hits in a game and 26 hits in a game. Our hitters have really showed up this season.”
Elkins (home run, 2 singles, 3 RBIs), Tomassi (triple, 3 RBIs), Pursley (walk, 3 singles, 2 RBIs) and Layne Pea (3 singles, 2 RBIs) led the way offensively for the Lady Marshals while Presley Jezik (triple, RBI), Kinley Edwards (single, RBI) and Riley Piercefield (triple) also had solid nights against Calloway pitchers Izzy Housden and Emerson Grogan.
Bailee Grogan (double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs) and Emerson Grogan (home run, double, single, walk, RBI) led the Lady Lakers’ offense. Other top contributors included Settle (single, 2 RBIs), Paige Kramer (walk, single, 2 RBIs), Preslee Phillips (double, single, RBI), Carson McReynolds (2 singles, RBI), Adison Hicks (single, 3 walks) and Kylie Stallings (walk, 2 singles).
The Lady Marshals built their big early lead thanks to a four-run first inning and three runs in each of the second and third frames.
The first was highlighted by RBI triples from Tomassi and Jezik. Leading 7-2 in the third, Marshall got a triple from Piercefield, a two-RBI single from Pea and an RBI single from Pursley to take what appeared to be a commanding 10-2 edge. But Calloway kept fighting, scoring three runs in the fourth and six in the fifth.
A two-RBI double from Bailee Grogan and a solo home run from Emerson Grogan comprised the scoring in the fourth. The six-run fifth was highlighted by a trio of two-RBI singles — one each from Bailee Grogan, Settle and Kramer — that tied the score at 11 to set up the exciting finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.