DRAFFENVILLE — The Marshall County girls basketball team has moved up to No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press Kentucky High School Basketball Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.
“It’s nice to be ranked and nice for the First Region to get some exposure, but we have to stay focused on getting better every day,” Lady Marshals head coach Aaron Beth told The Sun via text message Monday afternoon. “I know we have improved over the last month, and I expect us to do the same over the next few weeks. My main focus is to have us playing our best come tournament time.”
The Lady Marshals (12-1) were ranked seventh in last week’s poll and have moved up three spots after getting wins of 71-21 at Murray, 67-19 vs. Calloway County and 56-50 over Bardstown during the past seven days. Bardstown entered that game on Saturday with a record of 10-1 and is among the teams in the “others receiving votes” category in this week’s poll.
At. No. 4, Marshall County is ranked behind Anderson County (13-0), Elizabethtown (11-0) and Boyd County (7-0).
The Lady Marshals’ lone loss thus far was in their season-opener, 67-60 at Bethlehem (12-3), which is ranked 10th in the poll.
The Lady Marshals have a three-game slate this week that began Monday night with a 56-16 win at home against Mayfield.
They close the week with games at McCracken County on Friday and at Apollo on Saturday.
Another area team off to a hot start, Graves County (12-1), received six voting points in the poll, placing the Lady Eagles in the “others receiving votes” category in 15th place.
Graves County and Marshall County will face off for the second time this season on Feb. 16 in Mayfield.
The teams’ earlier meeting resulted in a 64-50 Lady Marshal victory.
In the boys’ poll, Lyon County (14-0) is ranked 11th, just one voting point behind 10th-place St. Henry (8-2).
