The latest Associated Press Kentucky High School Basketball Polls were released Monday, and the Marshall County girls enter this week ranked No. 3 in the state.
Monday’s ranking is an improvement of one spot from last week. The Lady Marshals (15-1) received 89 points in the poll, slotting them behind No. 1 Anderson County (17-0, 120 points) and No. 2 Elizabethtown (12-0, 100 points) and just ahead of No. 4 Boyd County (7-0, 80 points).
The Lady Marshals played two games last week, defeating Mercy 53-32 on Saturday and Webster County 45-29 on Sunday in the Marshall County Hoopfest. They have won 15 straight games after dropping their season-opener 67-60 to Bethlehem. This week’s slate includes road games at Henderson County on Tuesday and McLean County on Saturday.
The Graves County girls, who are also off to a strong start at 12-1, appeared in the “Others receiving votes” section of this week’s poll after receiving six points to tie with North Laurel for 14th.
In the boys’ poll, Lyon County (16-2) is in the “Others receiving votes” category with three points, putting the Lyons in a tie with Owensboro Catholic for 14th place.
