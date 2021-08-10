After a week of successful tournaments, the Marshall County Lady Marshals are on fire, showing the ladies have what it takes to reclaim their 2020 state title.
The group had a record-setting day last Tuesday during the Lady Spartan Invitational, and then the Lady Marshals took first in the Shelby County Lady Rocket Invitational on Thursday.
“We have had a great start so far,” head coach Aaron Beth told The Sun on Friday. “We have four wins and one tie for first, getting second with the playoff format that was used. We have had three different players win individual titles. Savannah Howell has won two, and Trinity Beth and Megan Hertter have won one each.”
The Lady Marshals have also set a school record with a team score of 285 so far this season.
On Friday, during the PLD Lady Bulldog Invitational, the Marshals placed second after tying Sacred Heart with a score of 304 (16 over par). Sacred Heart was eventually awarded the win with the fifth player score tiebreaker. Behind the second-place Marshall, Madison Central finished in third, two strokes back at 306.
Senior Lady Marshal Howell earned medalist honors with a 2-under 70, and out of 19 teams on the field, she was the only player to shoot under par. In addition, Hertter placed fifth with a 1-over round of 73, while Beth finished with a 77 for 16th. Elsie Riley shot 84, and Katie Roberts took home an 88.
After five tournaments during opening week, the Lady Marshals will have a few days to rest up before heading to Somerset on Saturday for the Lady Maroons Invitational at Eagles Nest Country Club.
