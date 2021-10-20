A hard-fought battle took place at Marshall County High School Tuesday night in the first round of state soccer for the Lady Marshals. The visiting Henderson County Lady Colonels packed a punch and went home with a 3-1 victory to advance and play Ohio County.
It was the visitors who stuck first, but not until nearly halfway through the first half of play. Senior forward Careese Toombs got the Lady Colonels on the board first in with 26 minutes left to play. Momentum started to build but a sense of urgency to score built up stronger for the Lady Marshals.
They got their chance to score with just under seven minutes left in the half when sophomore forward Zoe Maxlow struck, evening up the score 1-1. The score would remained tied heading into the half.
“Obviously we are disappointed, at this point we’ve got to expect to win,” Marshall head coach Michael Boone said. “I thought we played fairly well, we just didn’t quite execute the things we needed to do to win.”
Marshall came out in the second half controlling the ball and not giving their opponent much opportunity to score.
It took almost 32 minutes before another point would be scored, but those minutes were high tempo and physical minutes of soccer.
It looked like the game was going to go into bonus periods when the Lady Colonels scored broke the scoring silence and scored.
The goal came as a second attempt after Marshall keeper Parker Perry dove to stop the first attempt with just over eight minutes left in the game.
“Hats off to them (Henderson), wish them the best of luck in the elate eight, I appreciate our girls effort in the last three-plus months, and we are going to miss our seniors,” Boone said.
With Henderson up 2-1, the Lady Marshals made mad dashes to score but to no avail and the Lady Colonels found one more opportunity to score, this time off a corner kick.
The box was crowded with both girls from both sides as the ball soared over their heads. It bounced around before being tapped in for the third and final goal of the night for the visiting Colonels with just three minutes to play.
Henderson will advance to play Ohio County on Thursday, Oct. 21 and the Lady Marshals will rest up and prepare for another year of soccer next season.
