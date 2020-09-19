After winning seven of eight fall tournaments and boasting what may be three of the state’s best all-around players in Trinity Beth, Savannah Howell and Megan Hertter, the Marshall County Lady Marshals now find themselves as the No. 1 overall seed going into this weekend’s Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State Tournament at University Club of Kentucky in Lexington.
To say coach Aaron Beth is “giddy” might be underselling it. This is exactly where he hoped his squadron would be when the 2020 season started on July 31.
“It’s a chance to win a state championship, and I know for a fact that it’ll be a tougher field than the KHSAA State Tournament,” Beth said. “Both are hugely important, and being a public school, you want to win the KHSAA state title.
“But at the same time, this is going to be the best 15 teams in the state and the top 21 players not on those teams ... this would be a huge accomplishment for us, as well.”
Now in its second year of what was a two-day slugfest at Big Blue and Wildcat in 2019, this 15-team showcase was formed as a more direct response to the KHSAA’s changes to the public-school state tournament format — which last summer opted to allow only team regional champions (and not the runner-up), seven top individuals not on the winning team and four counted scores (instead of five) at the two-day state tournament typically held in Bowling Green.
The original hope was to speed up play over the championship event, but the response from the local golf community was vociferous and vehemently against it.
And up sprang the All-State.
If the 2019 All-State foray brings any expectation or value, it’s this: Lexington Christian went on to win its second-straight KHSAA state title in 2019 — just three weeks after claiming the first-ever All-State trophy by nine strokes over Madison Central, 37 strokes over Dunbar, and 45 strokes over South Warren.
It means the Lady Marshals of 2020 have positioned themselves as mathematical favorites to win not only this weekend, but three weeks from now, when the stakes are seemingly higher at Bowling Green Country Club (pending COVID-19 concerns).
Trinity Beth (70.6, seven fall tournaments), Howell (73.8, eight fall tournaments) and Hertter (73.8, six fall tournaments) have been pacing the Lady Marshals all of August and September with near-par or better averages, and if those numbers hold this weekend, Aaron Beth believes any strong finish might actually come down to a fourth or fifth score from Katie Roberts and Elsie Riley.
“Our fourth score is going to be the determining factor on how much over we are,” the coach said. “And these two courses are tough, and I think the wind is supposed to blow pretty hard. It’s going to be cool (temperatures). So I think, overall, you’re going to see higher scores from everybody in these two days. Who can handle the different conditions and different circumstances and go out and shoot par or under will win it. There’s a lot of people up here that are capable of doing that.
“It’s a really strong field.”
Just below the top seed lies LCA, Sacred Heart, Glasgow, South Warren and Madison Central, all teams the Lady Marshals have faced over these last eight weeks.
Furthermore, of the 21 top individuals in this weekend’s field, four of them come from First Region teams in McCracken County’s Madison Glisson, Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown, Graves County’s Ellie West and Murray’s Mary Browder Howell.
It’s further proof that west Kentucky girls golf is right where it needs to be in regards to the rest of the state, and that the Lady Marshals have nothing but the toughest of challenges ahead not only this weekend, but two weeks from now, when they host the 2020 First Region Championship at Calvert City Country Club on Sept. 29.
Last year at All-State, the Lady Marshals finished seventh in team scoring (124-over par) behind LCA, Madison Central, Dunbar, South Warren, Great Crossing and Sacred Heart.
Howell finished ninth overall (8-over), while Hertter finished 26th (17-over).
“I’m super excited for the opportunity that we have, because we’ve never gone into a tournament like this (on top),” Beth noted. “But this year, if we play well, we have a legitimate shot. And if everyone else comes out and plays better, we tell them ‘good job’ and we move on. But we have a shot.
“That’s all you ever want. To have a shot.”
Marshals open as No. 5 seedIn 2019, Marshall County’s boys finished sixth overall in the first-ever All-State Tournament, buoyed by a 3-under fourth-place finish from 2019 KHSAA state champion Jay Nimmo and a 39th-place finish for Tyler Powell at 11-over.
With Powell now at Murray State, Marshals coach Keith Bell will have to rely not only on the magic of Nimmo, but also Camdyn McLeod, Trey Wall and the No. 4/No. 5 spot from Preston Futrell and David Jack Morris in order to come away with a better finish than the seed-line this weekend.
“Our team has played a great schedule this year with a good balance of local and central Kentucky tournaments,” Bell stated. “Our results from those tournaments put us as the 5-seed out of the 15 teams participating, and I like the teams we are paired with on Saturday (St. X, Madison Central, and Taylor County). I believe these are three of the strongest teams in the tournament.”
St. X comes in as the 6-seed, Madison Central comes in as the 7-seed, and Taylor County comes in as the 8-seed, with St. X (3-under) finishing as a runner-up here last year by a stroke to Trinity (seeded fourth in 2020). Highlands, Mason County and St. Henry make up the top three seeds.
“The keys to our success: this weekend a team is going to have to have four scores in the low to mid 70s,” Bell added. “Jay has played every high school tournament this season under par. We will give our team a chance if Jay can continue his under-par trend along with Camdyn and Trey playing like they have as of late.”
Girls Schools:
1) Marshall County
2) Lexington Christian
3) Sacred Heart
4) Glasgow
5) South Warren
6) Madison Central
7) Grant County
8) Shelby County
9) Henry Clay
10) Cooper
11) Paul Laurence Dunbar
12) Pulaski County
13) Assumption
14) Madisonville-North Hopkins
15) Owen County
Girls Individuals:
Kate Hanni (Ashland Blazer)
Jenna Estravillo (Whitefield Academy)
Madison Borders (Thomas Nelson)
Madison Glisson (McCracken County)
Macey Brown (Apollo)
Mary Browder Howell (Murray)
Grace Walker (Christian Academy Louisville)
Riley Clark (Rockcastle County)
Hannah Talbott (Christian Academy Louisville)
Hailey Coleman (North Hardin)
Ellie Rowland (Highlands)
Macie Brown (Bullitt East)
Izzy Christy (Paintsville)
KJ Toole (Highlands)
Emma Harmon (Greenwood)
Emilie Bertram (Pendleton County)
Ellie West (Graves County)
Cathryn Brown (Lyon County)
Ashley McLaughlin (Lexington Catholic)
Haley English (Meade County)
Emilee Clark (Daviess County)
Boys Schools:
1) Highlands
2) Mason County
3) St. Henry
4) Trinity
5) Marshall County
6) St. Xavier
7) Madison Central
8) Taylor County
9) Lexington Christian
10) Clay County
11) Estill County
12) Greenwood
13) Daviess County
14) Ryle
15) Grant County
Boys Individuals:
Rylan Wotherspoon (Cooper)
Logan Liles (Lewis County)
Logan McCormick (Montgomery County)
Connor Calhoun (Ashland Blazer)
Hunter Reynolds (Trigg County)
Jackson Hill (Madisonville North Hopkins)
Cam Roberts (Pikeville)
Charlie Reber (Bowling Green)
Alan Lockwood (Central Hardin)
Gehrig Sexton (Wayne County)
Zach Watterson (Lee County)
Kannon Tucker (Somerset)
Gage Gregory (Wayne County)
Dylan Stultz (Greenup County)
Barry Alexander (Walton Verona)
Jakob Wellman (Owensboro Catholic)
Carson Childress (Larue County)
Ian Asch (Covington Catholic)
Grant Puckett (Webster County)
Jiles Wyatt (University Heights)
James Folz (Hopkinsville)
