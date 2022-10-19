After the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles swept Murray 3-0 and the Lady Marshals beat Calloway County in a close 3-2 game the night before, the cross-road rivals met for the Fourth District Tournament championship game last night. The Lady Eagles were tough competition following their undefeated district season, but the Lady Marshals were ready for a fight, taking the game to five sets and ultimately taking the championship title.
The Lady Marshals were looking to redeem themselves following their two in-season losses to the Lady Eagles, and were playing them closely. Never letting Christian Fellowship take much of a lead, the Lady Marshals barely trailed at the start and tied it up 11-11 midway through the first set. The score remained close throughout the first set, until CFS began slowly pulling ahead for the win, 25-23.
After their near-loss in the first, the Lady Marshals came out with newfound intensity, taking the early lead 10-5 and keeping it throughout the set. Junior Sarah Bremmerkamp and senior Tori Shaw were saving and making tough kills, leading to a notable set for the Lady Marshals. Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles were having trouble receiving, and there seemed to be a lapse in communication between teammates.
The third set was tumultuous, with both teams constantly swapping the lead. The Lady Eagles decided the Lady Marshals were not going to make this as easy as their last sweep and were employing some serious offensive pressure. The Lady Marshals were triple-blocking senior Lillian Burnett, but there were flames coming off the attacks that left her hands and she was acting as an effective offensive powerhouse, along with senior Cordia Hood, who was just as much a force, positioning her attacks toward the gaps in Marshall’s defense. CFS took this set 25-23 once again, setting the score 2-1.
The Lady Marshals came out strong in the fourth set, knowing it may be their last, pulling away quickly with a substantial lead, until they began to waver near the end and CFS tied it 21-21.
A heavy-pressure set, both teams were giving it their all and wanting every point, showing extreme determination by sacrificing their bodies, sliding on the floor and scooping up balls to continue a rally. The large crowd brought from both schools were loudly cheering on their teams at every point scored. The Lady Marshals won the set 26-24, and the alternating set wins between both teams led to a nail-biting fifth set.
Taking the early lead, the Lady Marshals were intent on a win, but the Lady Eagles were not going to give up so easily. The score swayed back and forth between the two teams before finally settling on the Lady Marshals, who won the set 15-12 and won the championship title.
Marshall County will host the First Region tournament beginning next week after a draw determines the match-ups.
Fourth District All-Tournament team:
Marshall County: Sarah Bremmerkamp, Abby Holland, Tori Shaw.
Calloway County: Gracie Friedrich.
Christian Fellowship: Gracie Howard, Lillian Burnett.
