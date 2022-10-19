After the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles swept Murray 3-0 and the Lady Marshals beat Calloway County in a close 3-2 game the night before, the cross-road rivals met for the Fourth District Tournament championship game last night. The Lady Eagles were tough competition following their undefeated district season, but the Lady Marshals were ready for a fight, taking the game to five sets and ultimately taking the championship title.

The Lady Marshals were looking to redeem themselves following their two in-season losses to the Lady Eagles, and were playing them closely. Never letting Christian Fellowship take much of a lead, the Lady Marshals barely trailed at the start and tied it up 11-11 midway through the first set. The score remained close throughout the first set, until CFS began slowly pulling ahead for the win, 25-23.

