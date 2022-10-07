The Second District girls soccer championship took place on Thursday evening at Graves County high school. Marshall County and Murray met in the contest with the Lady Marshals entering the contest with a perfect 11-0 record against First Region opponents. They kept that record intact and added a win with a 4-0 victory over the Lady Tigers to claim the district title.
This was the sixth straight Second District Championship win for the Lady Marshals.
It took less that four minutes for Marshall County to get their first point on the board. The goal came courtesy of senior Peyton Lamb at close range to take the 1-0 lead. From there scoring would slow down as both teams defenses fought to keep their opponents from scoring.
Those defensive efforts paid off until the first half clock showed six minutes to play, that’s when fellow Marshall County senior Kelsey Crass added the teams second goal. This was came as a header that bounced just in front of the net and over the Murray goalkeeper to take the 2-0 lead.
Less that 30 second later the Lady Marshals added their third goal when senior Mia Teague scored a long range free kick near midfield. The score would hold 3-0 heading into halftime as Marshall County held the lead.
Defense took over again in the second half as that 3-0 score stood through the majority of the second half of play.
That score changed with 10 minutes left in the game when Marshall County found their fourth and final goal. Lamb contributed this goal, her second of the night to cap off the win and earn the district title.
Murray will take on McCracken County for the first round of the First Region tournament next week at McCracken County while Marshall County will face St. Mary also at McCracken.
All District Team
Marshall County: Kelsey Crass, Mia Teague, Anna Robertson, Abby Bevil, Johnna Walker.
Murray: Ava Flota, Kallen Fuller, Madeline Howell, Kyra Jones.
Mayfield: Emily Maldonado, Evelyn Guerra.
Graves County: Hadley Looper, Ryan Goodman.
Calloway County: Addi Schumacher, Harlee Davis, Grace Barnes.
