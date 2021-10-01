Although two out of three sets were a little too close for comfort, the Marshall County Lady Marshals swept the visiting Lady Tigers on Thursday night in Marshall County’s Auxillary Gym, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13.
“It was a win, but it wasn’t our best win,” head coach Alyssa Finnegan told The Sun. “We tend to play to our competition, and we didn’t play the greatest, but we got the win.”
Marshall County defeated the Lady Tigers in the first set, with senior Halle Langhi leading the way. However, despite Murray making it a close-set, the visiting team could not complete the mission of taking down the Lady Marshals, falling 25-20.
Murray again gave the Lady Marshals a bit of a scare in the second set as each point inched close to reaching 25 first. However, Murray freshman Macy Chiles’ serves gave the Lady Tigers a 13-12 lead, making it anyone’s set.
However, Marshall County returned the favor quickly as Langhi, Sarah Bremmercamp, and Alyssa McClain added to their kill tallies on the night.
The third set kicked off with Marshall County looking for the sweep. However, Murray’s Farris Howard, Alyssa Daughrity, and Erin Faulkner kept the Lady Marshals on their toes through the set.
Unfortunately, the Tigers could not push themselves as Marshall County quickly edged themselves close to the game-winning point.
Langhi collected nine kills and six digs in the win. Sarah Bremmercamp finished with eight kills, one block, nine digs, and four aces. Alyssa McClain collected six kills, two blocks, one dig, and one ace. Annie Beard had a memorable night with 22 assists, three digs, and two aces.
Neely Northcott collected two kills and one block, while teammate Maddie Irvan finished with two kills, one block, three aces, and 11 digs. Respectively, Ashley Bremmerkamp led her team with 12 digs along with her four assists and three aces. Laney Evans collected one assist and four digs as well.
