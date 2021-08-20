On Thursday night, Paducah Tilghman’s volleyball team fell to the Lady Marshals in their season and home opener. The visiting Marshall County team defeated the Lady Blue Tornado in three consecutive sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19.
In the first set, Paducah Tilghman struck first and held their composure against the Lady Marshals. The Blue Tornado kept up with their opponent until senior Halle Langhi scorched the ball out of Tilghman’s reach to make it 21-20.
“It was a good team win, and our team stepped up,” Marshall County head coach Alyssa Finnegan told The Sun. “We kind of had a slow game on Monday against Community Christian Academy. But, the girls came out (tonight) and played hard and got a really good win.”
The lead set the tone for the rest of the night for the Lady Marshals (2-0) as they took the first set, 25-22. Marshall County led 19-13 over the Lady Tornado (0-1) in the second set, with Langhi and junior Tori Shaw dominating the court. However, Paducah Tilghman came back in a loud fashion during the second set, threatening to win before falling 25-23.
“I couldn’t be more proud (of them). I had a freshman playing libero, and my senior libero was not here,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Maggie Prewitt said. “They picked on her, rightfully so, but I mean, she stepped up and did great. There are a couple of little things that we have to work on, but as far as the season is concerned, I’m excited.”
Despite being down 2-0 in match play, Paducah Tilghman refused to go away in the third set.
Although the Lady Blue Tornado gave it their all in the final set, the Lady Marshals swept the night with the 25-19 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.