MURRAY — With two of the better defensive teams facing off for the girls First Region basketball championship Saturday, points were at a premium. But Marshall County was able to solve McCracken County’s usually pesky defense for a 49-21 victory at Murray State’s CFSB Center to claim its second straight region title and berth in the Sweet 16.
“For us to come in here and do this today means the world,” Lady Marshals head coach Aaron Beth said after the game. “It was very disappointing last year sitting at Rupp Arena and not getting to get out there on the court. So I think the girls will really embrace what they did today. This is a special group.”
Lady Marshals senior Cayson Conner also referenced the disappointment stemming from the coronavirus pandemic canceling last year’s Sweet 16 in describing what this year’s region title means to her.
“This means so much,” Conner said. “After winning it last year, it felt great, but then the state tournament got taken away, so we wanted to make sure we put ourselves in position to get back there, and we did that.”
Conner finished the game with a team-high 12 points and was named the Joey Fosko Tournament MVP. But she said winning the region title was a complete-team effort.
“I’m just so proud of this team, and I would not be anywhere close to that award without my teammates,” she said.
Head coach Aaron Beth also described the Lady Marshals’ stellar season as a team effort but had high praise for the MVP.
“It’s hard to describe all the things I ask Cayson to do,” he said. “I have huge expectations for her, and she never lets me down. She steps up and does whatever I ask. She’s intelligent and a true leader on the floor.”
The Lady Marshals (22-2) limited the Lady Mustangs (15-8) to 19.4% shooting, single-digit scoring in every quarter and just six first-half points. They used a 12-2 run in the second quarter to start to pull away on the scoreboard. McCracken was held scoreless in the period until sophomore Caroline Sivills made a layup with 1:44 remaining.
“We were a little bit jittery early, but I knew our shots would start to fall,” Beth said. “Our goal today was 30 (points), and we held them to 21, which is exciting as a coach.”
The game was tied 4-4 early on, but a 3-pointer from senior Layne Pea and a pair of free throws from junior Halle Langhi sent the Lady Marshals into the second period with a 9-4 lead.
Senior Presley Jezik proceeded to spark the second-quarter run with a trio of 3-pointers. Her final triple of the period came just before the halftime buzzer, sending the Lady Marshals into the locker room up 21-6.
“I thought Presley Jezik had one of her best games of the year today,” Beth said. “She’s a very good shooter, but it takes her a little while to get her shot off. She did a great job tonight of taking her time and not rushing it. I’ve told her to shoot it when she’s open, and for her to step up and do that when we were struggling to score a little bit was huge.”
McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills described Jezik’s triples as a “back-breaker.”
“In our game plan, we wanted to play off of her and make her make that shot, and she stepped up and made some big shots,” he said.
Caroline Sivills and freshman Claire Johnson accounted for the entirety of McCracken’s first-half scoring with four and two points, respectively, in what was the Lady Mustangs’ first-ever appearance in the region finals.
The Lady Mustangs found a little more offensive rhythm in the third quarter, as Johnson made a layup and 3-pointer within the first three minutes of the period. But the Lady Marshals continued to pull away. A 3-pointer from junior Jada Driver put the Lady Marshals up 36-15 with 1:28 remaining in the quarter, and they took a 38-15 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Marshals finished with seven made triples in the game — three from Jezik and two each from Driver and Pea. Langhi scored 11 points to join Conner in double figures for Marshall County, which also got nine from Jezik, eight from Pea and six from Driver.
“It’s a true team effort. We have many weapons,” Beth said. “When you have that kind of balance, it makes us very difficult to guard.”
Sivills (11 points) and Johnson (7) were the top scorers for the Lady Mustangs on what was a rough night offensively.
“We didn’t make enough shots. Our defense was terrific in the first half, and we got a lot of great looks. We just could not buy a shot,” Scott Sivills said. “Our kids competed really hard. But it’s all about making shots, and we just couldn’t get it done.”
The All-Tournament Team was announced after the game. Langhi, Driver and Sophie Galloway joined Conner as honorees from Marshall County. Johnson, Sivills and Mikee Buchanan were the Lady Mustangs’ representatives. The team was rounded out by Graves County’s Avery Myatt, Ellie Carter and Nealey Jackson and Calloway County’s Skylar Waller and Elle Carson. Myatt earned the Rex Alexander Award, which is given to the student-athlete who best demonstrates a commitment to sports, academics and community.
McCracken 4 2 9 6 — 21
Marshall 9 12 17 11 — 49
McCracken: Sivills 11, Johnson 7, Buchanan 2, Daye 1.
Marshall: Conner 12, Langhi 11, Jezik 9, Pea 8, Driver 6, Galloway 2, Lovett 1.
