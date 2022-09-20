The First Region girls golf tournament took place on Monday at the Country Club of Paducah, with the dominant Marshall County Lady Marshals claiming the team win. This was the sixth straight regional title for the Lady Marshals and seventh since 2015.

In years past, the top two teams along with top individuals in the regional tournament would advance straight to the state tournament. This year however, a new KHSAA golf layout has introduced a sub-state round to advance the top two teams and top 10 individuals to comped in sub-state and the competition will narrow down from there heading into the final round.

