The First Region girls golf tournament took place on Monday at the Country Club of Paducah, with the dominant Marshall County Lady Marshals claiming the team win. This was the sixth straight regional title for the Lady Marshals and seventh since 2015.
In years past, the top two teams along with top individuals in the regional tournament would advance straight to the state tournament. This year however, a new KHSAA golf layout has introduced a sub-state round to advance the top two teams and top 10 individuals to comped in sub-state and the competition will narrow down from there heading into the final round.
Marshall County has had a significantly strong year, winning first place in many of the tournaments they participated in this season. Trinity Beth led the way with a 1-under-par 71 for solo first place and medalist honors. Katie Roberts took home second place with a 4-over-par 76, Skylar Waller shot a 7-over-par 79, CeCelia Ray shot 17-over-par 89 and Elsie Riley shot 21-over-par 93.
The Lady Marshals will head to sub-state next week on their way to what they hope will be their third straight team state championship, something they believe can be won.
“We have been playing more and more together,” Beth said. “Skylar has been improving, Katie has been playing really good and our four and five have been playing better than we were at the beginning and we are ready to try for another state championship.”
Marshall County won the state championship in 2020 and 2021 under the direction of head coach Aaron Beth and hope to 3-peat the title.
“I think we do have what it takes (to win a third championship), I think we need to get some more practice in,” Roberts said. “Trinity and I are shooting consistently low enough but we just need to work together as a team to shoot lower.”
Taking home a solo second place spot was the lone Lyon County senior golfer Cathryn Brown. She shot a 3-over-par 75 to qualify for sub-state and a chance at an individual state title.
“With this being my last season, I’m trying make it the best I can,” Brown said. “It’s pretty positive around my house, I’m taking a lot of positive thoughts into the next round and trying not to realize it’s my last and just enjoying it.”
Another local senior to qualify for sub-state with a fourth place finish was St. Mary’s Ellie Roof. She has qualified for state in her freshman and junior years, narrowly missing the qualifier by one stroke her sophomore year, but hopes to turn her last year into another state qualifier. She shot a 6-over-par 78 to qualify as an individual for the next round.
“I feel like I played pretty well, made a few bad decisions out there, but overall ended pretty well,” Roof said. “I’ve hit a lot of golf tournament this year just trying to get better and I’ve also tried to do as much as I can outside of golf too. I try and join every club, I try to go to all of the sporting events and just be active in the school.”
The Murray High School Lady Tigers took second place as a team to qualify as the other team to advance to sub-state. Macy Saylor led her team with a 17-over-par 89, Jansyn Hays and Emerson Vaughn both shot 18-over-par 90, Catherine Kim shot a 110 and Ella Bryant shot 113. The 10 individual qualifiers along with Cathryn Brown and Ellie Roof are Ballard Memorials Madison Glisson, who shot a 7-over-par 79, McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell who also shot 79. Also from McCracken County is McCall Moore, who shot 24-over par 96. Addie Sullivan and Avery Sullivan, both from Mayfield will advance with scores of 88 and 91 respectively. Calloway County’s Javen Campbell advances with a 19-over-par 91, Hickman County’s Katie Abernathy shot a 92 to advance and Caldwell County’s Claire Knoth advances with a 27-over-par 99.
Other golfers to compete in the scorching heat, but unfortunately didn’t make the cut:
Crittenden County: Addie Hatfield, 113; Brylee Conyer. 108; Georgia Holeman, 136.
Calloway County: Brie Lucas, 102; Bailee Lucas, 113; Kaylee Tharp, 148.
Mayfield: Emily Waldrup, 100; Keely Henson, 120.
McCracken County: Ella Shelbourne, 105; Laynie Kidd, 111; Claire Felker, 126.
Trigg County: Emma Dowell, 100; Natalie Slover, 115; Reilyn Berthume, 134.
Those who qualified for the next round will travel to Owensboro on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in hopes of playing in the final round Oct. 6-8.
