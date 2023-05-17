The Marshall County Lady Marshals and Calloway County Lady Lakers faced off in an 11-inning championship game that ultimately ended with the Lady Marshals taking the title and posting a 7-4 scoreboard.
Calloway brought the offensive heat in the first inning with hits by Bailee Grogan, Hailee Jones and Emerson Grogan that gave them the 3-0 early lead. The Lady Marshals put themselves on the board in a second with a single by Marin Oakley, trailing the Lady Lakers by two runs for the next two innings.
Tying it up at the top of the fifth with hits by Chloe Coursey and Gracelynn Darnall, the Lady Marshals were showing their teeth, preparing to fight for the win. A single by Jones in the fifth allowed the Lady Lakers to take a one-run lead, but a single by Madyson Morton in the sixth knotted up the game once again.
Both teams remained at four until the eleventh inning, when the Lady Marshals posted three runs with a double by Chevelle Henson that drove in two runners and a single by Merriel Jackson. There was no contestation from the Lady Lakers at the bottom of the eleventh and they fell 7-4, crowning the Lady Marshals the Fourth District champions.
MARSHALL COUNTY:
Allicen Harris took the win after pitching six innings with three runs on nine hits and seven strikeouts. Darnall pitched five innings with one run on five hits and zero strikeouts.
Morton went 2-4 with one RBI; Anna Vasseur went 3-4; Coursey went 1-4 with one RBI; Darnall went 3-5 with one RBI; Henson went to 2-6 with two RBI and a double; Jackson went 1-5 with one RBI; Harris went 3-6; Oakley went 1-3 with one RBI; and Macy McLeod went 1-4.
CALLOWAY COUNTY:
Emerson Grogan took the loss after pitching six Innings with four runs on 10 hits and four strikeouts. Jones pitched five innings with three runs on seven hits and three strikeouts.
Preslee Phillips went 1-5 with a triple; Sophie Lax went 1-5 with a double; Bailee Grogan went 2-6 with one RBI; Jones went 4-6 with two RBI and a triple; Emerson Grogan went to 2-6 with a double; Carson McReynolds went 2-6; French went 1-3; Emerson Herndon went 1-4.
MARSHALL COUNTY: Anna Vasseur, Gracelynn Darnall, Allicen Harris
CALLOWAY COUNTY: Carson McReynolds, Emerson Grogan, Hailee Jones, Preslee Phillips
MURRAY: Kylie Chapman, Marlee Riddle
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: Jayden Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.