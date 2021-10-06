Rain, snow, sleet or shine, nothing seems to rattle the Marshall County Lady Marshals.
Despite playing through a torrential downpour for most of the evening, the Lady Marshals punched their ticket to the Second District championship game with a 4-0 win over Calloway County on Tuesday night.
The evening started with a slight drizzle and the rain picked up from there, forcing the contest into a thunder/lightning delay just before kickoff.
Following a brief 40 minute pause, the game began with Marshall County taking an early 1-0 lead thanks to a header from junior forward Kallen Fuller off the corner kick.
Marshall would march back down just 10 minutes later and score its second goal of the night as junior forward Kelsey Crass found sophomore forward Zoe Maxlow on a nifty through the legs pass to give the Lady Marshals a 2-0 lead in the 15th minute.
A close look just before the half nearly cut the Lady Laker deficit to one but quick play from Marshall County junior goalkeeper Parker Perry helped keep the Lady Marshals ahead 2-0 at the break.
In the second half, the rain continued to pour and field conditions were reaching new lows as the Lady Lakers struggled to maintain possession against an intense Marshall County offense.
Just past the midway point of the second frame, Marshall County added a pair of insurance goals as Fuller and Maxlow each notched their second goals of the night, Fuller’s a deep ball and Maxlow on a breakaway.
Calloway County scratched and clawed for offensive momentum down the stretch but would come up empty as the Lady Marshals secured their fifth consecutive trip to the Second District championship game.
Marshall County will take on the winner of Wednesday night’s semifinal matchup between Graves County and Murray High on Thursday night at 5 p.m. at Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.