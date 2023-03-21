The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles hosted the Marshall County Lady Marshals at Mike Miller Park field Monday night, where the Lady Marshals shut out the Lady Eagles in their first district game of the season, 18-0.
Putting themselves on the scoreboard early on, the Lady Marshals logged one run in the first inning, a grounder by junior Gracelynn Darnall that sent senior Anna Vasseur over home plate. This run was just the beginning of the Lady Marshals hot-handed performance.
Unleashing the beast from inside the batter’s box, Marshall recorded 12 runs at the top of the second, with hits from their entire lineup. The Lady Marshals focused on attacking the ball in the zone, and their aggression with the bat led to 22 total hits in the game.
The Lady Marshals put up five runs in the third quarter with hits by sophomore Merriel Jackson, freshman Macy McLeod, eighth-graders Emma Reynolds and Kadence Cavitt and seventh-grader Addyson Poole. The game was cut short as a result of the ‘run rule’, closing out the game at the end of the third inning with a Lady Marshals win.
The Lady Marshals will be back in action on Tuesday at home against the Lyon County Lady Lyons at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Eagles next game will also be held on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against the Fulton County Lady Bulldogs at home.
Allicen Harris took the win for the Lady Marshals, pitching three innings with two hits and five strikeouts.
Madyson Morton went 1-2 with three RBI and a double; Reynolds, Cavitt and Poole went 1-1 with one RBI; Vasseur and Chevelle Henson went 2-3; Harris and Jackson went 3-4 with two RBI; Darnall and McLeod went 2-3 with two RBI and a double; Kenzie Terry went 1-1; and Marin Oakley went 3-3 with three RBI.
Jackson took the loss for the Lady Eagles, pitching all three innings with 22 hits, 18 runs and zero strikeouts. In the batter’s box, Jackson went 1-2 and Gracie Howard went 1-1.
