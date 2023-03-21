Macy McLeod

Freshman Macy McLeod sent a line drive into left field during the Lady Marshals 18-0 win over the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles. McLeod went 2-3 at the plate with two RBI and a double during their victory.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles hosted the Marshall County Lady Marshals at Mike Miller Park field Monday night, where the Lady Marshals shut out the Lady Eagles in their first district game of the season, 18-0.

Putting themselves on the scoreboard early on, the Lady Marshals logged one run in the first inning, a grounder by junior Gracelynn Darnall that sent senior Anna Vasseur over home plate. This run was just the beginning of the Lady Marshals hot-handed performance.

