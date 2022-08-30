The Graves County Lady Eagles hosted what they hoped would be their second win of the season on Monday night when they took on Marshall County. That win looked like it would be secured after the Lady Eagles took a two-set lead, but the visiting Lady Marshals punched out three straight sets to claim the victory.
Graves County entered the game with a 1-4 record, but the way they came out playing, one would think they had won every game so far this season. Marshall County claimed the opening point and after battling for a few to see who would take the commanding lead, the Lady Marshals started to pull away. They led 7-4 before the Lady Eagles started to make their move.
The first set became knotted up at 10-10 and again at 12-12 and once more at 15-15 before the home team made their move to take the lead and go on a few short runs. They ended the set on top 25-18 with momentum moving forward.
That momentum secured the early lead for the Lady Eagles, but, similarly to the first set, it took a back-and-forth battle before either team held a comfortable lead. Graves led 14-10, Marshall tied things up 15-15 and again at 17-17. This is once again where the Lady Eagles found their groove to take the lead and win the second set 25-19.
It looked as if the match was as good as over when the Lady Eagles started the third set.
They led early, 9-1 and held onto that lead until the set was just about over, although the deficit didn’t stay as lopsided. The Lady Marshals slowly made the climb from behind and tied the set up 20-20. From there they took the 23-20 lead before closing out what would have been the final set 25-22.
From there it was all Marshall County as they used their newly found energy and momentum from the third set to ride into the fourth. They led 16-5 before the Lady Eagles knew what hit them. That lead would be cut down to 19-10, but the Lady Marshals held off their opponents to claim the 25-16 fourth set.
The final set was a tooth and nail fight til the end. Marshall County led 8-3, but the home team wasn’t ready to be done just yet. They fought their way back to tie the set up 10-10 and again 12-12, but the Lady Marshals ultimately walked away victorious 15-13 to claim the match 3-2. Marshall County will travel across the region to take on Ballard Memorial on Tuesday night while Graves will host Mayfield on Thursday night.
Individual and team stats were not available after the game to be included in the story.
