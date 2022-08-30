Lady Marshals

The Marshall County Lady Marshals stand in the ready for the Lady Eagles to serve the ball over the net in their 3-2 victory at Graves County on Monday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Graves County Lady Eagles hosted what they hoped would be their second win of the season on Monday night when they took on Marshall County. That win looked like it would be secured after the Lady Eagles took a two-set lead, but the visiting Lady Marshals punched out three straight sets to claim the victory.

Graves County entered the game with a 1-4 record, but the way they came out playing, one would think they had won every game so far this season. Marshall County claimed the opening point and after battling for a few to see who would take the commanding lead, the Lady Marshals started to pull away. They led 7-4 before the Lady Eagles started to make their move.

