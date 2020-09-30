CALVERT CITY — Marshall County’s fourth straight First Region girls golf championship didn’t come as a surprise. The Lady Marshals, a week removed from winning a coveted All-State title in Lexington, have spent this fall proving they’re the best team in Kentucky.
But when the final putt dropped in Tuesday’s tilt at Calvert City Country Club, Aaron Beth’s squadron had turned in a historic 47-stroke win over the Murray Lady Tigers, thanks to an even more historic 7-over 295.
It’s the best team score in at least the last 25 years of First Region girls golf, and likely one of the best team finishes ever in Purchase history, as the Lady Marshals prodded and pilfered every corner of their home course in methodical, magical fashion.
Truth be told, Marshall County’s final score was millimeters from precipitously lower.
Marshall County’s Trinity Beth, all of 13 years old and playing in her first regional tournament, took medalist honors with a 1-over 73, despite missing five short birdie putts and a tough bogey on her final strokes on No. 18.
“I could not get a putt to fall all day,” she said. “They were all right on the lip and just would not go in. It was very frustrating.”
A competitive edge, despite the win.
Behind Beth were three other teammates tied for second at 74: Savannah Howell, Megan Hertter and Katie Roberts. And while Howell and Hertter’s heroics were mostly expected, it was Roberts — the eighth-grader — who shined brightest by shaving 11 shots off of her fall average of 85.
“It was everybody,” Aaron Beth noted. “This is the most solid round we’ve played as a team all year, with a 73 and three 74s. Shooting 7-over as a team, it’s at the right time. You want to playing your best at the end, and for Katie Roberts to come in with her lowest score of the year, and birdie three out of the last four holes was very, very helpful. When you can get your No. 4/No. 5 player to shoot something like that, it really, really helps. The other three (Beth, Hertter and Howell) have been that solid all year.”
Indeed, Marshall County’s ninth win in 10 events in 2020 is borderline perfection. But the Lady Marshals had to bring it — not only because of their internal competition, but because of how small, yet mighty, the First Region has become.
Beth, Howell, Hertter and Roberts all had to stay steady in order to fend of Lyon County’s up-and-coming sophomore Cathryn Brown, who channeled her brother — Cullan — and roared to a 75 for fifth place and state qualification.
Seven other golfers — Murray’s Mary Browder Howell (76) and Claire Whitaker (78), Calloway County’s Skylar Waller (78), Graves County’s Ellie West (79), McCracken County’s Madison Glisson (80) and Ballard Memorial’s Autumn Dowdy (82) — qualified for next week’s KHSAA State Tournament in Bowling Green (Oct. 9-10), and sincerely pushed the Lady Marshals down the stretch.
Eight other golfers — St. Mary’s Ellie Roof, McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell, Calloway County’s Mia Miles, McCracken County’s Adeline Edwards, Caldwell County’s Claire Knoth, Hickman County’s Katie Abernathy, Marshall County’s Elsie Riley and Graves County’s Sarah Lyell — played bogey golf or better all morning.
“The First Region has great girls golf, and west Kentucky does in general ... and we have for a really long time,” Aaron Beth added. “I think that we’ll able to go up and represent the First Region well at the state. And not just our girls, but a lot of the other girls who qualified, as well.
“Competition makes everybody better, and I really feel like this year with our team, that’s why we’re better than we were at this point last year. It’s because of the internal competition that we’ve had all year long, and people have had to step up and improve in order to be in our top five. And they have.”
Brown believes
Perhaps the longest hitter in the First Region, Brown blasted CCCC at her will on Tuesday ... almost removing any need for a short game.
“I guess I just catch it good,” Brown said. “I think I got that from Cullan.”
But holes No. 16 and No. 18 are two she’d like to have back, after short chances at birdies instead turned into 3-putts — a four-stroke difference that could’ve led to a First Region title. This, she knows.
Still, she’s headed to the KHSAA State Tournament for a second-straight year, and after a 2020 that’s been this emotional for the Brown family, it means everything.
“My brother, Cullan, went to the state tournament six or seven times, and it’s good to go two times,” she said. “I’m sure I’ll go two more, and he was lucky enough to win three regional championships. I was looking for the win today, and I knew I could come out and post a good score for it. But unfortunately, it just didn’t work out that way. But next year, I’ll be back and strong.
“There’s a bunch of competition in this region, but one thing I’ve learned is that if I want to come in here and win it, I have to beat Marshall County. I know that for a fact. I’m out here (at CCCC) every day alongside the Marshall County crew, so I just come in here and work my butt off just like they do.”
Glisson happily torn
When Dowdy carded an 82, she became just the second Lady Bomber ever and first since April Carter did in 2003 to qualify for the KHSAA State Tournament.
Her coach, Lisa Glisson, is also the mother of McCracken County’s quickly-growing Madison Glisson, who competed in her first regional championship and also qualified for the upcoming state bout.
“I’m just so glad they’re both individuals,” Lisa Glisson said. “Maybe they’ll be on the same side of the course next week.”
2020 First Region Girls Championships
Calvert City Country Club
Par: 72
Individual Scores
Name School Score
1) Trinity Beth Marshall County +1 73
T2) Katie Roberts Marshall County +2 74
T2) Megan Hertter Marshall County +2 74
T2) Savannah Howell Marshall County +2 74
5) Cathryn Brown Lyon County +3 75
6) Mary Browder Howell Murray +4 76
T7) Claire Whitaker Murray +6 78
T7) Skylar Waller Calloway County +6 78
9) Ellie West Graves County +7 79
10) Madison Glisson McCracken County +8 80
11) Autumn Dowdy Ballard Memorial +10 82
12) Ellie Roof St. Mary +11 83
13) Sophie Hollowell McCracken County +12 84
14) Mia Miles Calloway County +13 85
T15) Adeline Edwards McCracken County +14 86
T15) Claire Knoth Caldwell County +14 86
T17) Katie Abernathy Hickman County +16 88
T17) Elsie Riley Marshall County +16 88
19) Sarah Lyell Graves County +18 90
T20) Macy Saylor Murray +22 94
T20) Emerson Vaughn Murray +22 94
T20) Javen Campbell Calloway County +22 94
T23) Addie Sullivan Mayfield +23 95
T23) Macy Rodgers Graves County +23 95
25) Rachel Hagan McCracken County +24 96
26) Katherine Oliver McCracken County +31 103
27) Ryleigh Smithson Graves County +34 106
28) Jansyn Hays Murray +35 107
29) Avery Sullivan Mayfield +41 113
30) Brylee Conyer Crittenden County +42 114
31) Kennedy Croft Livingston County +44 116
32) Addie Hatfield Crittenden County +47 119
denotes state qualification
