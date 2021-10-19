The Marshall County Lady Marshals are headed back to the Fourth District championship.
For the second year in a row, the Lady Marshals will play for the district crown following a 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) victory over Murray in the first round of the Fourth District tournament.
Marshall got off to a shaky start against the Lady Tigers on Monday night but rebounded quickly, forcing a Murray timeout midway through the set behind a 17-12 lead.
Leading 20-16 down the stretch, Lady Marshals senior outside hitter Halle Langhi put the Lady Tigers away, heating up with a trio of kills en route to a 5-0 run and 25-16 set win.
In the second set, the Lady Marshals’ attack set in.
Sophomore outside hitter Sarah Bremmerkamp got Marshall out to a quick 9-2 lead thanks to consistent serving following a 2-2 start.
The combination of Langhi and senior middle blocker Neely Northcott at the net gave the Lady Marshals a clear edge as they ran away with the 25-13 second set victory.
Murray managed to make things interesting in the third set, using Langhi’s time on the bench to its advantage as they trailed just 10-8 midway through the set.
Following a timeout, the Lady Marshals regained their composure and held off the Lady Tigers’ late comeback attempt to take the 3-0 victory.
Marshall County has now won 19 consecutive matches against Murray dating back to the 2014 regular season.
The Lady Marshals will now face the winner of Calloway County-CFS in the Fourth District championship on Tuesday night as they look to capture back-to-back district titles for the first time since 2009-2010.
Looking ahead to Tuesday night’s championship match, Marshall County head coach Alyssa Finnegan said she believes the key to a Lady Marshals victory will be consistent play.
“We just have to stay confident the entire time,” Finnegan said. “We tend to play down to our competition but as long as we stay on top and keep running our offense and doing what we’re supposed to do I think we’ll be fine.”
