The Marshall County Lady Marshals continued its reign of terror over the First Region on Monday night, taking down Mayfield 56-16.
“I feel like our confidence is getting better game-to-game,” Marshall County head coach Aaron Beth said. “We played awfully well last week in our two district games and then had a big win up in Louisville on Saturday against a very good Bardstown team. We came out here tonight and jumped ahead 18-0, kinda relaxed a little bit and didn’t have the focus we needed in the second quarter but to hold them to 16 points, I’m super proud of the defensive effort.”
The Lady Marshals entered their Monday night contest ranked fourth in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball poll, moving up three spots from seventh a week ago.
With that honor in mind, the Lady Marshals did not disappoint. Marshall County senior guard Jada Driver led all scorers with 14 points while senior forward Sophie Galloway added 11, and Presley Jezik finished with eight.
Mayfield seventh-grade guard Lay Mayes led the Lady Cardinals with six points, five coming in the fourth quarter.
Mayfield will look to rebound with a win on Thursday as they take on the Hickman County Lady Falcons at 6 p.m.
Marshall County will take on McCracken County at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena on Friday at 6 p.m.
Mayfield 2-2-5-7—16
Marshall 21-6-18-11—56
Mayfield: Mayes 6, Smith 5, Burns 2, Morris 2, Sullivan 1.
Field goals: 6. 3-pointers: 1 (Mayes). Free throws: 3-5. Fouls: 10. Record: 8-5.
Marshall: Driver 14, Galloway 11, Jezik 8, Conner 7, Langhi 7, Pea 6, Teague 3.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 9 (Driver 4, Pea 2, Conner, Jezik and Teague). Free throws: 8-17. Fouls: 6. Record: 12-1.
