MURRAY — In a rematch of last year’s First Region championship game, the Marshall County Lady Marshals bested the Graves County Lady Eagles once again, this time by a score of 51-29, on Thursday at Murray State’s CFSB Center.
The Lady Marshals continued to live up to their hype during their First Region semifinal matchup with the Third District champion Lady Eagles.
The first quarter was all about Marshall County, as senior guard Cayson Conner led the way with seven points while senior forward Sophie Galloway added five to give the Lady Marshals a commanding 19-2 lead.
Graves managed to storm back and cut its deficit in the second quarter thanks to nifty guard play from junior Ellie Carter. She scored all seven of her points in the second quarter to bring the Lady Eagles within 12 at the half.
Graves County junior guard Nealey Jackson got going from deep in the third quarter, knocking down a pair of triples, but it wouldn’t be enough to keep up with Marshall County as junior guard Jada Driver scored her only five points while Galloway and junior forward Halle Langhi began to heat up down low.
The Lady Eagles put their best effort forward in the second half in hopes of a late comeback, but that attempt would fall short as the Lady Marshals handed Graves County back-to-back First Region tournament exits.
Following the season-ending loss, Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning tipped his hat to Marshall County.
“They’re (Marshall) one of the most talented teams in the state,” Dunning said. “And we played some of the better teams in the state like Bowling Green, Apollo and Henderson County. But Marshall is just so talented.
“Coach Beth did a great job with his girls tonight, I thought their guards really controlled the game and their post players were superb. It was just a tough effort, we could never get the game where we wanted it. We battled, we scratched and I want to give my girls credit, we’re 19-4 for a reason.”
Dunning went on to compliment the play of his lone senior, senior forward Avery Myatt.
“I really want to thank Avery Myatt for all that she gave this season. She’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached and we only wish her the best. I’m hoping we’ll learn from her and what she represented for Graves County basketball.”
MARSHALL 51, GRAVES 29
Marshall 19 8 13 11 — 51
Grav es 2 13 8 6 — 29
Marshall: Conner 13, Langhi 11, Galloway 10, Pea 7, Driver 5, Jezik 5.
Field goals: 18-32. 3-pointers: 2-4 (Driver and Jezik). Free throws: 13-17. Fouls: 11.
Record: 21-2.
Graves: Carter 7, Jackson 6, Alexander 5, Myatt 4, Glisson 2, Harris 2, Whitaker 2, Youngblood 1.
Field goals: 9-30. 3-pointers: 4-18 (Jackson 2, Alexander and Carter). Free throws: 9-11. Fouls: 15.
Record: 19-4.
