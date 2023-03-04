The Graves County Lady Eagles and the Marshall County Lady Marshals matched up in the semifinals of the CFSB First Region Tournament on Friday evening. The Lady Marshals pull off the upset, defeating the Lady Eagles 48-31.

Marshall County began the game up 6-0 and forced a timeout from Graves County. Ella Kemp came off the bench for the Lady Eagles and finally got them on the board with just over four minutes left in the quarter with an 8-2 score. Graves County wouldn’t get the score any closer as the Lady Marshals continued to build on their lead. They led 14-4 at the end of the first quarter.

