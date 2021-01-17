DRAFFENVILLE — In the first matchup between Marshall County and McCracken County, the Lady Marshals left everything on the court with Cayson Conner and Halle Langhi being two who were especially generous in a 63-32 win over the Lady Mustangs Saturday at Reed Conder Gymnasium.
“We showed that we can be a dominant team like we can be every night in the First Region. We have a lot of talent this year, and tonight I think it was really exposed in a lot of different ways,” Lady Marshals head coach Aaron Beth said.
In the first quarter, neither team looked to give in early. McCracken’s Caroline Sivills and Shymiya Daye went head-to-head with Conner, Langhi, Presley Jezik, Jada Driver and Sophie Galloway. Tied at 12 with seconds to go in the first quarter, Driver hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Once the Lady Marshals (4-1) took the lead, they never looked back.
Conner’s night consisted of eight field goals that helped her lead all scorers in the game with 18 points, but her knowledge for the game also proved how truly talented she is on the court. Langhi followed with 17 points; 16 of which came in the paint. Layne Pea also continued to standout for her team with 13 points, knocking down three 3-pointers.
Despite Sivills shining for McCracken County (3-3) with her dozen points, the Lady Marshals kept her at bay with their assertive defense by using Conner. Daye added eight points inside for the Lady Mustangs.
“When you allow your defense to create your offense instead of the other way around, things go a whole lot better,” Beth added. “Every single kid on our team tonight did what they were supposed to do and played their role. I’m so proud, it was by far the best game we’ve played this year.”
The Lady Marshals were to host Owensboro Catholic Monday but the Lady Aces had to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols. Instead, Marshall’s next outing will be Friday hosting Paducah Tilghman. McCracken will travel to Carlisle County on Tuesday.
McCracken Co. 12 6 6 8 — 32
Marshall Co. 15 15 14 19 — 63
MCCRACKEN CO: Sivills 12, Daye 8, Buchanan 7, Henderson 5.
MARSHALL CO: Conner 18, Langhi 17, Pea 13, Driver 9, Galloway 3, Jezik 3.
