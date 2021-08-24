The Marshall County Lady Marshals continue to have success this golf season. Over the weekend, Marshall County’s team split up and participated in the Bluegrass Invitational at Heritage Hills and the Mason Cup at The Club in Olde Stone in Bowling Green.
Megan Hertter, CeCelia Ray, Katie Roberts and Elsie Riley competed in the Bluegrass Invitational on Saturday.
Hertter finished tied for fourth with a 74, while Ray had an 82, Roberts an 83 and Riley an 84.
On Saturday and Sunday, Trinity Beth and Savannah Howell participated in the Mason Cup using a match-play format similar to the Ryder Cup. P
laying four-ball on Saturday morning, the ladies had an alternate shot in the afternoon and played single matches on Sunday.
The event raised over $50,000 for several local and national charities and had players from across the country participating in the event.
