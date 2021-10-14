It wouldn’t be a normal Graves-Marshall matchup if there weren’t a little bit of drama.
In an overtime thriller that went down to the last minute, the Marshall County Lady Marshals defeated Graves County, 1-0, to secure their fifth consecutive First Region title.
The fourth meeting between the Lady Eagles and Lady Marshals packed as much excitement as the first three combined as each team vied for the regional title.
Graves County opened up the first half with the first scoring chance in the 17th minute as senior Ellie Carter broke free on the left side of the field.
Carter was able to get a shot off but unfortunately hit Marshall junior goalkeeper Parker Perry in the chest for the save.
Fifteen minutes later, the Lady Eagles appeared to take the first lead of the game as senior Anna Whitaker scored on a pass from Carter.
In another stroke of bad luck, the goal was called off as Whitaker was ruled offside.
As the first half ticked away, each team felt the effects of a long 35 minutes with each defense beginning to slow down.
Marshall and Graves each got off shots before the halftime whistle but neither could cash in as the game remained in a scoreless deadlock at the half.
In the second frame, defense continued to rule on both ends of the field.
A Carter breakaway in the 47th minute and a Lady Eagles corner kick in the 57th minute provided excitement but ended in empty chances as the game remained scoreless with 20 minutes to play.
The Marshall offense pressed on looking for any scoring opportunities down the stretch but the Lady Eagles’ back line held their ground.
Following a scoreless, yet exciting 80 minutes of play in regulation, the championship game entered the first overtime period.
Graves controlled possession early on but Marshall brought an intensity that foreshadowed a dramatic ending.
In the fourth minute of overtime, a deep strike from Lady Marshal sophomore midfielder Anna Robertson was deflected by Graves County junior goalkeeeper Hannah McAdoo but couldn’t be corralled in time as junior forward Kelsey Crass crashed the goal for the game-winner.
Crass was in the right place at the right time on the blocked shot as she sent home the First Region winner in dramatic fashion.
Following the Lady Marshals’ win, head coach Michael Boone praised his team for their relentless play.
“We talked about mental toughness and playing with grit and both teams did tonight,” Boone said. “Graves played a great game but at the end of the day we had the opportunity to finish it off and we did.”
Boone added it was great to see his team battle adversity in a big spot against Graves.
“We had girls go down with cramps for the first time this year and we adjusted to that. I went out on the field more for injuries or cramps than I have the entire year combined. To show that type of mental toughness and to get after it like that, I’m just really happy for the girls and proud of all 24 of them.”
Marshall County will host Second Region champion Henderson County next week in the first round of the state tournament.
