One month ago, the Marshall County Lady Marshals handled Graves County with ease, defeating the Lady Eagles 13-0 in five innings.
In a rematch between the two teams at Graves County on Monday night, the Lady Marshals overcame a late-game push from Graves to pick up a hard fought 3-2 victory in nine innings.
Marshall County’s Gabbi Lovett delivered one of her best performances of the season, going the distance in nine innings of action, allowing two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.
Graves County freshman Anna Rogers rivaled Lovett in her five innings of work, allowing one run on six hits, striking out two batters and walking one.
The Lady Marshals and Lady Eagles were locked in a pitcher’s duel through four innings of play as the game entered the fifth still scoreless.
Marshall County second baseman Charley Pursley reached first on a bunt single with one out in the top of the fifth putting the Lady Marshals in business with their quickest runner on base.
Following a groundout to second base by senior Sareena Tomassi, Marshall County senior shortstop Cayson Conner broke the scoring silence, ripping a two out single to center field to put the Lady Marshals ahead 1-0.
Marshall would add another run in the top of the sixth as sophomore Anna Vasseur sent a single to right field, scoring senior Sarah Stokes before senior Layne Pea was thrown out trying to advance to third.
Down 2-0 heading to the home half of the sixth, the Lady Eagles went to work.
Following singles from junior Abbey Williams and sophomore Gwen Munsell, Graves cut its deficit in half thanks to an RBI double from seventh grader Ginger Martin.
After a fielder’s choice off the bat of second baseman Erin Myatt loaded the bases, Rogers tied the game at two apiece on a groundout to Lovett.
With the game knotted at two entering the seventh, each team tightened their pitching, leading to scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth.
Marshall found some luck in the top of the ninth thanks to a Pea infield single that ended with her finding her way to third base on a throwing error.
With Pea in scoring position, Vasseur came through in the clutch, sending a shallow fly ball to left field that would drop for the eventual game-winning RBI.
Up 3-2 heading to the home half of the ninth, Lovett trotted out to finish the job, sitting down the Lady Eagles in order to secure the win.
Graves County freshman Bailey Wimsatt picked up the loss to Marshall, tossing four innings of relief, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out five.
