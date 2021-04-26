The Graves County Lady Eagles snapped a three-game winning streak on Monday night as their bats struggled in a 13-0 loss to Marshall County.
Senior right-hander Gabbi Lovett picked up the win for the Lady Marshals, tossing a near-perfect three inning outing, striking out one batter and walking one. The Marshall County offense went to work early and never looked back, using heads up baserunning to take a 5-0 lead after just two innings of play.
The Lady Marshals’ offense kept at it in the bottom of the third, using three consecutive hits to take a 7-0 lead as senior third baseman Kinley Edwards crushed a two-run bomb over the left field wall, scoring senior shortstop Cayson Conner.
Four total runs in the third and four more in the bottom of the fourth put the Lady Marshals ahead 13-0 as they looked to close things out in the fifth. Graves County had hopes of forcing another inning but junior right-hander Tia Thorpe pitched around a one out single to secure the Lady Marshals’ 13-0 victory.
Marshall County moves to 11-5 on the season while Graves County drops to 6-4.
