The Marshall County Lady Marshals are heading to the soccer Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive year thanks to a 3-2 win over Murray in the First Region championship game at McCracken County High School on Thursday night.
Murray took a 10-0 shutout win over Mayfield and a shootout win over Graves County to get to the Second District championship game against Marshall County, where the Lady Marshals took a 9-1 championship win last Thursday, Oct. 15.
But this one played much closer.
Kelsey Crass was on the board for Marshall just four minutes into the game. Whitley Watwood sent a ball from way out, and Crass carried through with the first goal for the Lady Marshals. It would be another 10 minutes before the Lady Marshals took a shot on goal denied by Ana Bryson, but Mia Teague took the keeper rebound and sent the second goal through the posts.
Kyra Jones transitioned a corner kick for the Lady Tigers, and Murray was on the board with 12 minutes left to play in the first half. Marshall sent a corner kick wide that was picked up by Abby Bevil, which she turned into her first goal of the season and a 3-1 lead.
Murray closed the Marshall lead to 3-2 on a battle at the net. Parker Perry deflected the corner kick but got tied up outside the box. Peyton Wray seized the opportunity to add another Lady Tiger goal.
In the final two minutes, Murray made a final stand that was met by Perry, not once but twice. The final whistle blew on a high and wide free kick for the Lady Tigers and a 21st regional title for the Lady Marshals.
Marshall County next faces Owensboro Catholic at 4 p.m. Saturday at Colburn Field in Draffenville for the sub-state round of the KHSAA State Tournament.
MARSHALL 3, MURRAY 2
SCORING
First Half: 4’ MC Kelsey Crass (Whitley Watwood assists), 16’ MC Mia Teague (unassisted), 29’ MUR Kyra Jones (corner assists), 34’ MC Abby Bevil (unassisted).
Second Half: 50’ MUR Peyton Wray (unassisted).
STATISTICS
Shots: MC 27, MUR 9. Saves: MC Parker Perry 6, MUR Ana Bryson 16.
RECORDS
Marshall County 11-4-2, Murray 9-7-2
